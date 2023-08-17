World

Ukraine Faces Major F-16 Jet Blow

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Military Aid

Ukraine will not receive F-16 fighter jets before next year, a Ukrainian air force spokesperson has said, as Kyiv's backers still hesitate to take the plunge on providing Ukraine with advanced Western jets.

"It is already obvious that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16 jets this autumn and winter," Ukrainian air force Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said in remarks reported by Ukrainian outlet Ukrinform on Thursday.

Ukraine has long called on its Western supporters to provide fighter jets to supplement its Soviet-era air force. Although Kyiv has received additional Soviet MiG-29 jets from NATO members, Western jets such as the F-16 would be a marked upgrade for the air force, now 18 months into all-out war with Russia's more modern fleet.

In mid-July, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby had suggested F-16s could arrive in Ukraine "probably towards the end of the year."

Portuguese AF F-16
A Portuguese air force F-16 jetfighter takes part in a NATO exercise on July 4, 2023. Ukraine will not receive F-16 fighter jets before next year, a Ukrainian air force spokesperson has said. JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in early July that training would likely start at some point in August or the first weeks of September, with the jets in Ukraine's skies by March 2024.

"I think that if Ukrainian pilots fly the first F-16s in Ukrainian airspace by the end of the first quarter of next year, then this will be according to the schedule," Kuleba told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Several countries have banded together to provide training programs for Ukrainian fighter pilots on the U.S.'s F-16s, although NATO nations have skirted around precisely when Ukraine would get the jets.

The U.S. has been "working with our European allies in particular to see if we can get that training going as soon as possible," Kirby told the media in a briefing on Wednesday.

But it is not yet known when or where the training will begin, Kirby added.

Sending fighter jets to Ukraine is seen as a longer-term commitment to arming Ukraine than previous military aid packages, and although analysts have increasingly seen the move as inevitable, it is a larger and more expensive undertaking than any other form of military aid provided so far.

"We understand that our pilots will be trained in the near future. But at the same time, our air defense needs to be strengthened," Ihnat said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told European media in an interview in late May that Ukraine would need around 100 Western jets, mostly U.S.-made F-16s. Experts have indicated to Newsweek that Kyiv would need between "dozens" and 100 well-operated jets to make a significant difference to its air force.

But the jets were not expected to help Ukraine with its ongoing counteroffensive, in which Kyiv has looked to roll back Russia's front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine since early June.

In late July, Poland's former defense and foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, told Newsweek that the "right moment" to furnish Ukraine with Western-made fourth-generation jets "was a year ago."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC