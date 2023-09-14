World

Ukraine Liberates Key Village Near Bakhmut in Counteroffensive Milestone

By
Ukraine has captured the Donetsk town of Andriivka, Kyiv said on Thursday, as Ukrainian fighters plug away with the counteroffensive effort that has largely focused on the southern front lines.

Ukrainian fighters have reclaimed control of the town of Andriivka, around six miles to the southwest of the decimated city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said in a statement on Thursday.

Ukraine's grinding counteroffensive, now well into its third month, had chaneled a significant amount of Kyiv's resources into breaking through Russia's well-fortified defenses in the annexed Zaporizhzhia region. Earlier this month, Ukraine said it was now between the first and second lines of defenses around the town of Robotyne, south of the Ukrainian-held city of Orikhiv.

Soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade "Oleksa Dovbush" walk in the newly liberated village on June 10, 2023 in Blahodatne, Ukraine. Ukraine has captured the Donetsk town of Andriivka, Kyiv said on Thursday, as Ukrainian fighters plug away with the counteroffensive effort that had focused on the southern front lines. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

But Ukraine has continued fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, and reports and analysis around Andriivka had painted an uncertain picture of the fighting in the town in the last few days. Influential Russian military bloggers presented "conflicting reports" about Andriivka, the U.S. think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest update.

In an earlier statement from Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine said its forces had "partial success" around Andriivka, the nearby, contested town of Klishchiivka, and Bakhmut, without specifying further than Russia suffering "significant losses in manpower and equipment."

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly with additional information.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC