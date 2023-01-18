Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks.

Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included in the package will reportedly be an unknown amount of Strykers—a type of military vehicle that can be fitted with machine guns or grenade launchers—and Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs, also known as GLSDB.

While the idea of the U.S. sending Strykers to Ukraine has previously received some media attention, Hodges wrote on Twitter Wednesday about the potential impact the GLSDB could have on the war.

GLSDB (ground launched small diameter bombs) will reduce sanctuary for Russians. Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable for Russian navy, airforce and ammunition handlers on Crimea, along the 'land bridge'...and hopefully soon for repair crews on Kerch Bridge. https://t.co/si3zOai3uT — Ben Hodges (@general_ben) January 18, 2023

"GLSDB (ground launched small diameter bombs) will reduce sanctuary for Russians," Hodges, who formerly served as the commanding general of the United States Army Europe, tweeted.

He added, "Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable for Russian navy, air force and ammunition handlers on Crimea, along the 'land bridge'...and hopefully soon for repair crews on Kerch Bridge."

Reuters first reported in late November that the Pentagon was mulling over a decision to send Ukraine the Small Diameter Bombs. The news outlet described the bombs as inexpensive and capable of being fitted on rockets available in Ukraine's arsenal.

GLSDB would allow Zelensky's troops "to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms," Reuters wrote.

SAAB developed GLSDB in partnership with Boeing. On its website, SAAB describes the GPS-guided GLSDB as highly effective with the capability of being engaged from any angle and usable in all weather conditions.

While the new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine will reportedly provide more ammunition and armor, it is not expected to include tanks. Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly requested tanks, but the Pentagon has stated it believes Ukraine has been given enough tanks from other countries.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his country will soon deliver a company of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Meanwhile, France has given Zelensky a number of AMX-10 RC "light tanks," and the United Kingdom recently announced it will be supplying Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks.

"We believe the provision of modern tanks will significantly help and improve the Ukrainians' ability to fight where they are fighting now and fight more effectively going forward," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a Wednesday press briefing while commenting on tanks provided by other nations.

