World

Video Shows Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam Blown Up, Unleashing Flood of Water

By
World Ukraine Russia War

Floodwaters have been unleashed across a war zone in southern Ukraine after blasts at a Soviet-era dam.

Videos on social media showed explosions around the Kakhova dam in the Moscow-controlled Kherson region.

The unverified clips displayed the shock from bystanders as water surged through the remains of the dam built in 1956, which is 30 yards high, two miles long and holds a quantity of water equal to Utah's Great Salt Lake.

Ukraine's military said that Russian forces had blown up the dam while Russian sources blamed Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The dam was built on the Dnipro River as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and also supplies water to Russia-annexed Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Moscow's control.

Russian-installed officials said there was no danger yet to the nuclear plant, which is Europe's largest.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson military regional administration, said there had been flooding in at least eight settlements as authorities brace for further inundations across the region. He said that evacuations are under way and that the flooding had put at risk at least 16,000 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

Still of Nova Kakohova dam
This screen grab shows the Kakhovka Dam in a Russian controlled part of southern Ukraine on June 6, 2023. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces blame each other for blowing-up the dam which threatens to flood parts of the country. Screen grab via Twitter
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC