Ukraine's River Crossings Spell Trouble for Russia

Ukrainian troops who have reportedly landed on the east bank of the Dnieper River are likely on a reconnaissance mission, a military expert has told Newsweek.

Russian military bloggers said over the weekend that Ukrainian forces had established positions on the river banks to the east of Kherson Oblast, sparking theories about Kyiv's next move in the war.

Geolocated footage published by a military blogger showed Ukrainian positions on the river bank north of Olekshky, around four miles southwest of Kherson city. Kyiv's forces were also said to be on the northern outskirts of the settlement and west of Dachi, which lies on the Antonivsky Bridge.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a residential building damaged by shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 23, 2023. Reports that Ukrainian troops have taken up positions on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River have added to speculation about Kyiv's anticipated counteroffensive. Getty Images/Anatolii Stepanov

"I see it as likely a small reconnaissance force taking an opportunity to potentially have a forward operating site on the east bank if they are actually staying there," former British intelligence officer Philip Ingram told Newsweek.

"The Dnieper has been crossed many times by Ukrainian reconnaissance and special forces and the island in the delta visited frequently," he said.

"It suits the Ukrainians to get the message out that they are across in bigger numbers as that is a planning headache and possible distraction from the Russians, who are trying to work out where the Ukrainian counterattack will come from."

However, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, denied reports that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the Dnieper River's eastern bank.

"Our military is in full control of the territory," he wrote on Telegram on Sunday, adding that there may be cases of Ukrainian troops who had managed to "take a selfie on the left bank before being covered by our artillery and destroyed or thrown into the water by our fighters."

"Enemy resources are spreading lies about 'bridgeheads' as part of the information war with the aim of disinformation and demoralization of the population."

The Dnieper River has served as the front line since Russian troops withdrew from Kherson city in October. Ukrainian forces breaching the river would be a major setback for Putin after Russia had said that the withdrawal of its troops allowed them to use the river as part of their defense.

Claims of Ukrainian advances follow mounting speculation over a Ukrainian offensive that might be aimed at pushing south of the river as far as annexed Crimea. The battle for Kherson would be crucial for the peninsula which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Ingram told Newsweek that the locations of the Dnieper River mentioned by military bloggers were unlikely to be river crossing points.

"One thing is certain, it won't be through this bridgehead as getting heavy armor across the Dnieper would be extremely difficult and hugely risky," he said, adding, "There are a lot better locations."

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian defense ministry for comment.