Ukraine Downs Russian Helicopters After Armor Losses

The past week has seen an uptick in the number of Russian helicopters claimed destroyed by Ukrainian forces. Kyiv's units are making the difficult—and reportedly costly—transition from months of defense to offensive operations at multiple points along the 800-mile front line.

Ukraine's armed forces have—in their daily tally of claimed Russian personnel and equipment losses—reported six Russian helicopters destroyed in the past week. As of Tuesday, Kyiv has given the total as 306 since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

This figure is higher than the 90 Russian helicopter losses reported by the Dutch open-source outlet Oryx, though this includes only visually confirmed destroyed equipment. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.

Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow to mark Victory Day on May 9, 2020. Ka-52s have been extensively involved in Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

The uptick in reportedly destroyed helicopters is in line with spiking Russian equipment and personnel losses down to Ukraine's nascent counteroffensive. This began earlier this month with large-scale probing attacks focused on southeastern Donetsk Oblast—particularly around the destroyed city of Bakhmut—and southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Any destroyed helicopters will be welcomed by Kyiv. It is under pressure to demonstrate its aptitude in wielding Western-provided weapons—particularly main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles—against Russian forces. Well-publicized early Ukrainian battlefield losses include German-made Leopard 2 tanks and U.S.-provided Bradley armored vehicles.

At least some of those losses are believed to have been inflicted by Russian attack helicopters—specifically Ka-52 "Alligator" combat scout-attack helicopters—hovering over the battlefield.

Such aircraft are relatively unencumbered by harassing Ukrainian aircraft and mobile short-range air-defense systems—known as SHORAD—both relative weaknesses that Kyiv has repeatedly urged the West to help strengthen over 16 months of full-scale war.

Russia's Ka-52 fleet has been badly mauled since the full-scale invasion began, with Oryx reporting 35 destroyed, abandoned or captured aircraft since February 2022. Moscow is believed to have fielded some 100 Ka-52s before the war began.

But the surviving rotary-wing aircraft look to be playing a key role in fighting off Kyiv's counteroffensive. Recent satellite imagery from the Russian-occupied Berdyansk airport in southeastern Ukraine shows 20 new helicopters arrived in recent weeks. Among them, there were five Ka-52s, Hind-style attack helicopters, and naval helicopters.

Ukraine's helicopter problem may become more pressing as its troops advance deeper into Russia's multi-layered defensive lines. Each step forward lengthens Kyiv's supply lines and allows Moscow's forces to operate from further inside occupied territory.

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a street of the recently liberated village of Blagodatne, Donetsk region on June 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv's troops are pushing forwards gradually in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian electronic warfare—a traditional strength of the Kremlin's armed forces—is proving effective in this regard, disrupting Ukrainian communications and weapons, helping augment the threat of helicopters and other aircraft.

Ukrainian officials have stressed the problem in their battlefield updates. President Volodymyr Zelensky last week acknowledged Russian "air and artillery superiority," while Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Mailar has reported "extremely fierce battles" exacerbated by "the enemy's aviation and artillery superiority."