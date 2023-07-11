Ukraine Receives Storm Shadow Boost as France Commits 'SCALP' Missiles

Ukrainian forces will soon receive a new batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles from France, with President Emmanuel Macron committing to provide dozens of SCALP—the French name for the same weapon—munitions upon his arrival at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday.

It's unclear when the SCALP missiles will be in Ukrainian hands, but Macron's commitment makes France the second nation, after the U.K., to provide munitions with such long ranges. The announcement comes as Kyiv and its supporters abroad continue to press the White House to supply long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems.

"In light of the situation and the counteroffensive being conducted by Ukraine, I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment and to provide the Ukrainians with deep strike capabilities," Macron told journalists upon arrival at the NATO summit venue in the Lithuanian capital, as quoted by AFP.

Like the U.S., France previously said it wouldn't send Ukraine longer-range missiles on concern they could be used to attack targets inside Russia, escalating the conflict. But Macron on Tuesday abandoned that stance.

This photograph shows a Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missile inside the MBDA factory in Bourges, France, on March 20, 2023. Britain and France are now both providing the weapons to Ukraine. GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

An unnamed French diplomatic source told Reuters that the president's remarks referred to around 50 SCALP missiles produced by European manufacturer MBDA. The munitions will come from existing stocks, according to a French military source quoted by Reuters, adding that it would be a "significant number."

The SCALP/Storm Shadow is an Anglo-French weapon with a range of 155 miles, making it the furthest-reaching Western weapons so far supplied to Ukraine. Britain's first batches of the aircraft-launched missile had a significant battlefield impact, with the weapon reportedly used to strike multiple high-value infrastructure and command targets far behind the Russian front line.

Macron suggested that Kyiv committed not to use the weapon inside Russian territory. The SCALPs would be provided "in coherence with our doctrine, that is to say to permit Ukraine to defend its own territory," he said.

Still, Moscow threatened retaliation. "From our point of view, this decision is a mistake with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because this will of course force us to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry by email to request comment.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, responded to the announcement by posting emojis of the French and Ukrainian flags on Twitter, accompanied by rocket and handshake symbols.

Macron's landmark announcement may build pressure on the White House to also provide longer-range munitions. The 190-mile ATACMS outranges the Storm Shadow/SCALP, which is why it has been so high on the Ukrainian shopping list since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

President Joe Biden said in May that the ATACMS question was "still in play," but since then the White House has prioritized the controversial decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Nicolas Tenzer, the chair of the French CERAP think tank, told the NATO Public Forum event on Tuesday he hoped Macron's announcement "will also have some effect on Washington, D.C."