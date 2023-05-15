Video Shows Russian Mortar Position Annihilated in 'One Shot' Krab Strike

Ukraine's military has shared footage appearing to show the targeting of a Russian mortar position near the contested Donetsk city of Bakhmut, using Polish howitzers.

"One shot," the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces wrote in a post to Twitter on Monday.

Ukraine's armed forces have been using the Polish-made 155mm AHS Krab self-propelled guns since the summer of 2022. Polish media reported in late May 2022 that Warsaw had donated 18 of the Krab howitzers to Kyiv.

On June 9, 2022, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, said he was "happy to inform... that Polish self-propelled artillery units AHS Krab are ready to carry out combat missions at the front."

Ukrainian soldiers ride on a Polish Krab self-propelled howitzer on October 08, 2022 in Rubtsi, Ukraine. Ukraine's military has shared footage of what it says is a video showing the targeting of a Russian mortar position near the contested Donetsk city of Bakhmut, using Polish Krab howitzers. Carl Court/Getty Images

Kyiv has previously shared footage of the Krab howitzers in action, which are believed to have a range of approximately 25 miles. Ukraine's General Staff lauded the artillery system as performing "well both in terms of aiming speed and firing range" in a post to social media in April.

The howitzers form part of Ukraine's artillery capabilities, which have become crucial in Kyiv's fight against Russian forces. The embattled city of Bakhmut—where the General Staff said the footage was filmed—has been a hotspot of prolonged fighting between Russia and Ukraine for many months, but recent intelligence assessments say Kyiv has regained some territory in the area.

"Ukrainian forces continued counterattacking around Bakhmut" U.S. think tank, the Institute for the Study of War said on Sunday. On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said Ukraine had regained at least half a mile of territory in the area.

This comes as Ukraine's calls for increased weaponry ahead of an expected spring counteroffensive appear to have been answered by several of Kyiv's Western backers.

Один постріл. Знищення мінометної позиції на Бахмутському напрямку із САУ "КРАБ".



Служба зв'язків з громадськістю 26-ї артилерійської бригади імені генерал-хорунжого Романа Дашкевича pic.twitter.com/eLpiABvGh8 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) May 15, 2023

The British government pledged on Monday to send "hundreds" of air defense missiles and long-range attack drones in "the coming months," coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's arrival in the U.K. this week. On Thursday, London said it was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, becoming the first Western country to furnish Ukraine with strike capabilities, reaching a range of around 155 miles.

Following visits to Rome, Berlin and Paris, Kyiv's European supporters also promised new military aid packages, including more AMX-10RC "light tanks" from France.

"I am extremely pleased with our achievements and agreements," Zelensky said in a statement released by his presidential office on Monday.

The equipment is expected to arm Ukraine's military for its upcoming push back against Moscow's forces, although Ukraine's leadership has refused to divulge specifics around counteroffensive operations.

"We are preparing very seriously" for this counteroffensive, Zelensky told Italian media outlets during his visit to Rome. And there will definitely be very serious steps."

"You will definitely see it, and Russia will definitely feel it," he added.

