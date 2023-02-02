Ukraine War Live Updates: Deadly Missile Strike Hits Apartments in Kramatorsk
- Russian missiles hit residential areas in the eastern Donetsk city of Kramatorsk overnight, killing at least three people and wounding at least five others.
- Another Russian attack killed one person and injured four in the village of Komyshany in the Kherson Oblast.
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv ahead of the EU-Ukraine summit Friday.
- Zelensky said EU support is "critical" for defense and reconstruction.
- Von der Leyen praised Ukraine's EU membership application and said a 10th sanctions package against Russia is expected before the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state media that Russia will come of out this conflict "stronger" and better able to protect themselves.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Residential Building Destroyed in Strike on Kramatorsk
Russia launched a rocket attack on the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk overnight, Ukrainian officials report.
Russia hit an apartment building, killing at least three people and injuring over a dozen others, the State Emergency Service reported.
On Thursday afternoon, at least five others were wounded when a second strike his a residential area in Kramatorsk.
A strike Thursday afternoon damaged 13 two-story buildings and three four-story buildings, as well as a school, Donetsk Regional Military Administrator Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said attacks like these are the "daily reality" and called Russia "absolute evil."
"Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said in a Telegram post. "We will definitely find and punish all the perpetrators. They do not deserve mercy."
Russia's Arms Exports Likely 'Undermined' by War
Russia's ability to serve as a reliable arms exporter is "highly likely being undermined" due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and an array of sanctions, according to the latest British intelligence.
"A shortage of components is likely affecting the production of equipment for export, such as armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, and air defence systems," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in its Thursday report.
"In addition, Russia's ability to sustain support services for existing export contracts, such as providing spare parts and maintenance, is likely to be seriously disrupted for at least the next three to five years."
Prior to Russia's invasion in February of 2022, Russia's share of the global arms market was already "declining," the report said.
"Now, when faced with conflicting demands, Russia will almost certainly prioritise deploying newly produced weapons with its own forces in Ukraine over supplying export partners," the ministry added.
The ministry's map, released earlier today, shows the areas of Ukraine currently under Russian control. It includes the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which Russia annexed in late September of 2022, and stretches south to Crimea.