Residential Building Destroyed in Strike on Kramatorsk

Russia launched a rocket attack on the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk overnight, Ukrainian officials report.

Russia hit an apartment building, killing at least three people and injuring over a dozen others, the State Emergency Service reported.

On Thursday afternoon, at least five others were wounded when a second strike his a residential area in Kramatorsk.

Apartment building in Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian missile last night. There may still be people under the rubble. Sickening. Painful to see. pic.twitter.com/Ru0uQ84I9R — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 2, 2023

A strike Thursday afternoon damaged 13 two-story buildings and three four-story buildings, as well as a school, Donetsk Regional Military Administrator Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said attacks like these are the "daily reality" and called Russia "absolute evil."

We were at the site of last night’s rocket attack in Kramatorsk this morning when there was a flash and everything went topsy turvy. Two more missiles struck very close by. We’re ok, but at least five people were wounded. With @lynseyaddario pic.twitter.com/LHiyGmCjjB — Michael Schwirtz (@mschwirtz) February 2, 2023

"Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said in a Telegram post. "We will definitely find and punish all the perpetrators. They do not deserve mercy."