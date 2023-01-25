Ukraine War Live Updates: Leopard Tanks May Arrive in 3 Months, Russia Calls Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'
- Germany has agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday.
- The German government will provide 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its Bundeswehr stocks and continue to act in close coordination with its allies.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Scholz, saying these tanks will broaden Ukraine's defense and training missions. Poland also welcomed the decision, as it now opens the door for allies to also send tanks to Ukraine.
- Russia called this decision "extremely dangerous," as Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. said the tanks would be destroyed along with other Western military aid.
- The transfer of German tanks puts more pressure on the U.S. to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon on plans for continued support to Ukraine's defense.
- This decision comes as Russian plans a renewed offensive in the east. Ukrainian forces have retreated from the Russian onslaught in the Donbas town of Soledar.
Tanks Could be in Ukraine in Three Months
German's Leopard 2 tanks could be operational in Ukraine in about three months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday.
Crews will begin training Ukrainian crews in Germany "quickly." After training, the tanks will be sent to Kyiv, Pistorius told reporters earlier today.
"I think this is the right decision," Pistorius said, according to the German Delegation to NATO. "It is an historic decision in many ways, and it is a necessary one."
Russia Calls Germany's Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'
Russia said western tanks in Ukraine will cause more destruction and suffering.
In a statement, the Russian embassy to Berlin said Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is "extremely dangerous" and takes the conflict to a "new level of confrontation."
"Once again, we are convinced that Germany, like its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, it is set up for its permanent escalation and unlimited pumping of the Kyiv regime with more and more deadly weapons," the statement said.
Russia said this decision has eroded all remnants of mutual trust and has caused "irreparable damage to the already deplorable state of Russian-German relations, casts doubt on the possibility of their normalization in the foreseeable future."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that more weapons from NATO will "bring more suffering for people in Ukraine."
"It also brings more tension to the continent, but it cannot prevent Russia from reaching our goals," he said.
Peskov told reporters Wednesday that German Leopard tanks, as well as the Abrams tanks the U.S. may send, will be destroyed.
"We have repeatedly said that these tanks go up in flames like all the other armor," he said, according to Russian state media TASS.
Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov reiterated this point.
He told Newsweek that if the U.S. decides to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, they will "without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment."
Peskov added that the hefty cost of the tanks will fall on the shoulder of European taxpayers and said the tanks will not make much of a difference for Ukraine on the battlefield.
"I am certain that many specialists understand the absurdity of this idea as well. This plan is quite a losing scheme simply for technological reasons and, importantly, this is a clear overestimation of the potential that will this will add to the Ukrainian armed forces," the Kremlin spokesman said, according to TASS.
Germany to Send 14 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
Germany will send its Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday, following "intensive consultations" with allies.
"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," Scholz said in Berlin. "We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally."
"The goal" is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, the German government said.
Germany will initially provide 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks. This will accompany additional tanks provided by other European partners, the government said. Ukrainian crews will then be trained on the tanks in Germany "quickly." The aid will also include logistics, ammunition and system maintenance.
"Germany will issue the appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine," the government's statement concludes.