Russia Calls Germany's Decision 'Extremely Dangerous'

Russia said western tanks in Ukraine will cause more destruction and suffering.

In a statement, the Russian embassy to Berlin said Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is "extremely dangerous" and takes the conflict to a "new level of confrontation."

"Once again, we are convinced that Germany, like its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, it is set up for its permanent escalation and unlimited pumping of the Kyiv regime with more and more deadly weapons," the statement said.

Russia said this decision has eroded all remnants of mutual trust and has caused "irreparable damage to the already deplorable state of Russian-German relations, casts doubt on the possibility of their normalization in the foreseeable future."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that more weapons from NATO will "bring more suffering for people in Ukraine."

"It also brings more tension to the continent, but it cannot prevent Russia from reaching our goals," he said.

Peskov told reporters Wednesday that German Leopard tanks, as well as the Abrams tanks the U.S. may send, will be destroyed.

"We have repeatedly said that these tanks go up in flames like all the other armor," he said, according to Russian state media TASS.

Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov reiterated this point.

He told Newsweek that if the U.S. decides to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, they will "without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment."

Peskov added that the hefty cost of the tanks will fall on the shoulder of European taxpayers and said the tanks will not make much of a difference for Ukraine on the battlefield.

"I am certain that many specialists understand the absurdity of this idea as well. This plan is quite a losing scheme simply for technological reasons and, importantly, this is a clear overestimation of the potential that will this will add to the Ukrainian armed forces," the Kremlin spokesman said, according to TASS.