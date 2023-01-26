Several Regions Report Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Russia launched a new series of attacks across Ukraine early this morning, hitting several sites, including the capitol city of Kyiv.

In total, Russia launched 55 missiles, according to Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said they were able to destroy 47 of those missiles.

Terrorist state🇷🇺 launched a massive missile strike on 🇺🇦.

The enemy fired 55 air & sea-based missiles (Kh-101/555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, Kh-59).

47 cruise missiles were shot down by the assets of 🇺🇦Air Defence, 20 of them in the area of Kyiv.

We can't be broken! pic.twitter.com/UogcRyfbTl — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) January 26, 2023

The Kyiv City Military Administration said it shot down 15 Russian UVAs and 20 missiles. Ukrainian forces, however, were unable to prevent the missile strikes from inflicting deadly damage.

About 20 missiles were launched within Kyiv, killing at least one person and sending two others to the hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschoko said on Telegram.

In the Vinnytsia region, Russia launched 24 drones that were all shot down by Ukrainian forces, Governor Serhii Borzov said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

There were also no civilian casualties reported in Odesa, according to Regional Governor Maxim Marchenko.

The target of these attacks were mostly civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's private energy company DTEK had to shut down energy in Kyiv city and Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts due to a missile attack.

"This is a forced preemptive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target," DTEK wrote on Telegram. Most of the power supply in Kyiv and Odesa has since been restored, but blackouts continue is some areas.

The Historic Center of Odesa was just added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List and World Heritage in Danger List this week.