Ukraine War Live Updates: At Least 11 Dead in Missile Strikes Across Ukraine
- Russia has launched a new series of attacks against Ukraine Thursday as the west agrees to send tanks to Kyiv.
- The Kremlin launched 55 missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight, striking power systems and knocking out energy infrastructure, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
- At least three people have been killed and other wounded in attacks in the city of Kyiv and in the Odesa, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.
- Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Russia is trying to cause a "systemic failure in the energy system of Ukraine" after strikes hit infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- As western allies coordinate new military aid to Ukraine, Russia said the delivery of battle tanks constitutes "direct involvement" in the conflict.
- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Leopard 2 tanks will get to Ukraine as early as the end of March. Poland said it will take several weeks to transfer their tanks to Kyiv.
- Ukrainian officials are urging western allies for more military aid now, as Russia is preparing to begin its renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine
At Least 11 Dead in Missile Strikes Across Ukraine
At least 11 people have died, and 11 others are injured, after a series of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine early Thursday, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services.
"Missile and drone attacks" hit several regions, including Kyiv, from midnight to 3 p.m., local time. The strikes damaged 35 buildings and caused two fires, the report states.
Dozens of rescuers are on scene and "88 generators are connected to supply electricity primarily to social and infrastructure facilities," Ukraine's State Emergency Services wrote on Telegram.
"The most damaged buildings, in particular private and residential high-rise buildings, were in Kyiv region," the report concluded.
Several Regions Report Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes
Russia launched a new series of attacks across Ukraine early this morning, hitting several sites, including the capitol city of Kyiv.
In total, Russia launched 55 missiles, according to Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said they were able to destroy 47 of those missiles.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said it shot down 15 Russian UVAs and 20 missiles. Ukrainian forces, however, were unable to prevent the missile strikes from inflicting deadly damage.
About 20 missiles were launched within Kyiv, killing at least one person and sending two others to the hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschoko said on Telegram.
In the Vinnytsia region, Russia launched 24 drones that were all shot down by Ukrainian forces, Governor Serhii Borzov said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
There were also no civilian casualties reported in Odesa, according to Regional Governor Maxim Marchenko.
The target of these attacks were mostly civilian and energy infrastructure.
Ukraine's private energy company DTEK had to shut down energy in Kyiv city and Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts due to a missile attack.
"This is a forced preemptive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target," DTEK wrote on Telegram. Most of the power supply in Kyiv and Odesa has since been restored, but blackouts continue is some areas.
The Historic Center of Odesa was just added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List and World Heritage in Danger List this week.
At Least Three Dead in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Strike
At least three people have died and others are injured after an overnight missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported Thursday.
"The Russian military from the S-300 air defense system launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility," around 3:40 a.m. local time, the office said.
Seven others were reported injured in the explosion, which started a fire. "Technical property" and buildings were also destroyed.
As teams began search-and-rescue operations in the hours that followed, the infrastructure object was again "shelled by the enemy," the office reported.
Investigators are still working to clarify the number of casualties.