Ukraine War Live Updates: Nearly All of Bakhmut Evacuated Amid Shelling

Ukrainian Missile Reportedly Lands in Belarus

A missile believed to have been fired from inside Ukraine reportedly landed in Belarusian territory on Thursday.

The Belarus Ministry of Defense told the state-owned news outlet Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) that Belarusian troops shot the missile, later identified as a Soviet-era S-300, out of the sky once it crossed the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Belarusian defense officials said the missile is believed to have been launched in Zabolotye and was spotted nearing Belarusian airspace at about 10 a.m. local time. Belarusian defense officials shot the missile down near Gorbakha in Belarus' Ivanovo District.

One Gorbakha resident told BelTA they experienced "a sound wave and a shock wave" as the missile approached. Another local resident described hearing a "massive noise" and said they "thought it was war."

There were no initial reports of injuries in connection with Thursday's reported missile landing. BelTA reported that officials with the country's investigative arm traveled to the missile landing site to further assess the situation.

Later Thursday, the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukraine's ambassador to discuss the reported incident. The ministry shared a photo of the missile in question on social media.

"We demanded that Ukraine conduct a thorough investigation, hold those responsible to account & take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, as they can lead to catastrophic consequences for everyone," spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said in a ministry tweet.

One woman who lives close to where the missile fell said Belarusian law enforcement instructed her to stay inside and advised they might need to explode the equipment.

"Certainly, I blame Ukraine," the resident who lives near the missile landing site told BelTA. "Zelenskyy says he is allowed to do anything. But what is he allowed to do? To kill people? I thank god for our president, who cares for the people."

Belarus has remained a Russian ally over the course of the war. Ukraine defense officials recently reported that about 11,000 Russian troops are believed to be training in Belarus as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Thursday's reported missile landing in Belarus came about six weeks after a missile landed in Poland, killing two people. U.S. and Polish intelligence officials have said they believe that missile was also fired from inside Ukraine.