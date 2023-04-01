Ukrainian World Kickboxing Champion Killed in Battle: Reports

A Ukrainian four-time world kickboxing champion has died in hospital after being injured while fighting to defend his country against Russian forces.

Vitaly Merinov passed away on the night of March 31 according to the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in the west of Ukraine that had close connections with the late fighter.

Ukrainian troops are battling to repel Russian attacks across the eastern Donbas region, with a particular focus on the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, ahead of an expected counter-offensive from Kyiv's forces.

Confirming Merinov's death on Facebook, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsynkiv wrote: "Irreparable loss for the Ivano-Frankivsk community. Vitaliy Merinov died at night from injuries sustained in battle in the hospital.

"Four-time kickboxing world champion, Ukrainian universal combat champion, boxing master Vitaliy Merinov went to war on the first day of a full-scale invasion. During one of the fights, Vitaly received a gunshot wound in his leg. He recovered and returned to the front again and defended Ukraine to the last breath.

"He has a wife and a two-year-old daughter left. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Eternal memory to the Hero!"

Ukrainian soldiers stand next coffins of three Ukrainian servicemen, not including Vitaly Merinov, during their funeral at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv on March 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Merinov passed away in hospital on March 31 from injuries sustained on the battlefield. YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/GETTY

Merinov had previously served on the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council Executive Committee.

Earlier this month Lord Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, claimed 185 athletes had been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began.

World Athletics, the global governing body for track and field competitions, has banned Russian and Belarussian athletes from taking part in its events due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, which is being supported by Belarus.

Defending this position on British network Sky News, Lord Coe said he had recently met an athlete whose mother had been killed during the invasion.

He said: "I'm afraid I couldn't remain neutral on that, not for her and not for the other 185 athletes."

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee postponed its final decision on whether Russian and Belarussian competitors will be allowed to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Ukraine has threatened to "skip the Olympic Games" if Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete.

In February, Poland's sports minister said his country was assembling a coalition including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Japan, to oppose Russian and Belarussian athletes competing at the 2024 games.

On Friday, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, a close Putin ally, called for a "truce" in the Ukraine war.

"We must stop now before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities...a declaration of a truce," he said in a speech.

Whilst Belarus has not directly entered the conflict, it has allowed Russian forces to attack Ukraine from its territory, including a botched attempt to seize Kyiv in February and March of 2022.