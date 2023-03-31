Belarus Urges 'Truce' as Putin's Closest Ally Calls for War to End

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for a "truce" in the full-scale invasion launched by his Russian counterpart against Ukraine last February.

Lukashenko urged that Ukraine and Russia begin talks "without preconditions."

"We must stop now before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities...a declaration of a truce," Lukashenko said during an address to the nation on Friday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) leans over to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on October 24, 2013, in Minsk, Belarus. Lukashenko, a Kremlin ally, has urged for a "truce" in the Russia-Ukraine war. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

While Belarus, a loyal Kremlin ally, hasn't directly joined the Ukraine conflict, Russian troops have been allowed to do exercises on Belarusian territory since before the beginning of the war. The country was used by Russia to launch its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Last month, Lukashenko invited Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden to attend a summit in Minsk to "stop the war" in Ukraine and to prevent "further loss of life."

"All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," Lukashenko said on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.