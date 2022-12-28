Putin, Lukashenko 'in Constant Contact' Amid Russia, Belarus War Games

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is in "constant contact" with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, amid speculation that the Kremlin is pushing its ally in Minsk to open a new front against Ukraine and ease the pressure on Moscow's beleaguered troops in the south and east of the war-torn nation.

Putin met with Lukashenko on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in St. Petersburg, Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported. The Russian president told journalists that the meeting was informal but included discussion of "serious issues."

"You and I are in constant contact. Nevertheless, life gives us daily occasions to discuss several issues and make the necessary decisions so that they can be solved effectively," Putin said to Lukashenko.

The two respective governments, Putin said, are working "rather hard" to expand bilateral cooperation. "I know that the head of the cabinet reported to you, [Russian Prime Minister] Mikhail Mishustin told me in detail about the interactions," he added.

"We already have things to discuss. That is why I am glad that we have this opportunity to meet on the sidelines of our informal summit and once again discuss issues of mutual interest."

While the two dictators were meeting in St. Petersburg, Russian and Belarusian troops were conducting military drills in Belarus, which Ukrainian leaders fear may be used as a smokescreen to prepare a real invasion of Ukraine from the north by a joint Russo-Belarusian force.

The Russia Defense Ministry told reporters Wednesday that troops participating in the drills "had a joint combat training to practice tactical elements, use of weapons, medical and engineering skills, as well as driving combat vehicles across rough terrain," Tass reported. The scenario simulated an offensive to capture an enemy-held bridge, and then encircle and destroy the opposing force.

A sudden uptick in military exercises and other activity in Belarus has prompted speculation that Minsk might soon throw its forces into Russia's 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, despite predictions by experts that an invasion across the Belarus-Ukraine border would likely prove unsuccessful and highly costly, while also undermining Lukashenko's hold on power.

Putin's visit to Minsk on December 19 led to further suggestions that Moscow is intensifying its press for Minsk to join military action in Ukraine.

Earlier in December, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said leaders in Kyiv "have to be concerned" by Belarusian military maneuvers, and that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor." On December 20, Reznikov said the threat of invasion remains.

Belarus has been providing vital support for Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Russian troops used Belarusian military bases and airfields for their ill-fated offensive into northern Ukraine in the spring, and retreated there in April when the push for Kyiv failed.

Minsk has also sent ammunition and military vehicles, including tanks, to Russia for use in Ukraine; has offered its hospitals to treat Russian soldiers wounded in the fighting; and allowed its territory and airspace to be used to launch Russian drones and missiles against Ukrainian targets.