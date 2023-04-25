Ultra Right Beer Announces Brewery Deal, Targets Former Bud Light Fans

A "100 percent woke-free" beer launched, following Bud Light's collaboration with a trans influencer, has found a brewer, its creator has said.

Ultra Right Beer will be produced by Big Kettle Brewing, Seth Weathers announced on Monday. Newsweek has contacted the brewery based in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Last week, Illinois-based brewers Bent River Brewing said it walked away from talks to produce the red-white-and-blue cans over concerns about marketing strategy.

"Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business," tweeted Weathers, a 38-year-old former political consultant, when announcing the new deal. He directed Donald Trump's 2016 Georgia campaign.

Weathers announced plans for the beer earlier this month amid backlash to Bud Light sponsoring an Instagram post by trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney. This arrangement has led many conservatives to call for a boycott of the beer. Mulvaney has achieved a mass following on TikTok documenting her transition in her series 365 Days of Girlhood. She has partnership deals with several big companies, including Nike, and has enjoyed a wave of support.

Bud Light's makers, Anheuser-Busch, said last Friday that it "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

Weathers previously told Newsweek shortly after launching his beer that it will offer an alternative to a "company that literally opposes everything conservatives stand for." He added that pre-order numbers were "in the thousands." However, it was initially unclear who would brew the beer.

A message on Ultra Right Beer's website stating that the product was "brewed and canned in northern Illinois" has been removed after Bent River Brewing distanced itself from the drink.

"We were initially approached to possibly contract a beer for a customer," a spokesperson told beer-enthusiast website Porch Drinking. "Without our knowledge, our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time. When we were made aware of the marketing for the product, we chose to pass on producing it."

After the statement was reported by other outlets, Weathers told Newsweek on Monday: "Online commenters who have never created something on their own, are unable to stop us, no matter how hard they hit the keyboard."

Weathers has an online business, selling products aimed at conservatives—including "Let's Go Brandon" merchandise, a political slogan and internet meme used to insult President Joe Biden. The phrase arose in 2021 during a televised interview with the Sparks 300 race winner Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast described background chants of "F*** Joe Biden" as "Let's Go Brandon."