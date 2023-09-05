United Airlines National Ground Stop: What We Know

All United Airlines flights across the U.S. have been grounded, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA issued the alert at around 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, just after the long Labor Day weekend. According to the alert, all United flights departing from and arriving at all airports in the U.S. were grounded at the company's request, citing an unspecified "equipment outage."

Little else is known about the stoppage at this time, including the exact nature of the technical issue that caused such a sweeping shutdown. Subsequent reports from outlets like MSNBC have characterized the problem as a "computer issue."

.@united asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide. For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 5, 2023

United Airlines airplanes. The company on Tuesday stopped all flights in the U.S. due to an unspecified technical error. Alex Wong/Getty Images

United Airlines previously predicted it would have its busiest Labor Weekend ever this year, estimating that around 2.8 million passengers would fly with the company in the six-day stretch ending on Tuesday.