United Airlines has launched an investigation after passengers were allegedly "trapped" on a plane for hours in "unbearable" heat with no food and "barely any water." A girl was reportedly taken by police after she "passed out." The events unfolded after the plane failed to take off due to "a technical issue."

Bianca Dragone, a passenger on the plane, told Newsweek the incident took place on flight UA40. It was scheduled to depart on July 3 at 5:30 p.m. local time from New Jersey's Newark International Liberty Airport to Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport in Rome.

A spokesperson for United told Newsweek: "We're looking into this and will follow-up when we have something to share."

Dragone, a 31-year-old school counselor based in Rahway, New Jersey, said the airline sent several messages that the plane would take off at different times before the flight was canceled at 12:39 a.m. local time on July 4.

Passengers seen aboard United Airlines flight UA40 around 7 to 8 p.m. local time at Newark airport in New Jersey. A traveler told Newsweek that they were allegedly trapped on a plane for hours in unbearable heat. Bianca Dragone

In a viral TikTok video posted by Dragone (@dragoneb on TikTok), a woman who said she is a critical care nurse is seen shouting at a worker at Newark airport, surrounded by a crowd of others. The nurse said in the video: "We were trapped on that plane for 7 hours in 70 plus heat [degrees Fahrenheit]... you didn't even pass out around water... treated like animals."

Dragone said: "Once we got onto the plane, we noticed the AC [air conditioning] was not working properly and the temperature was rising to 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] and above. By 7:11 p.m. [local time], we were told that we were allowed off the plane, onto a new gate, as mechanics worked on the AC." However, most passengers remained on the plane as they were initially told the mechanical work would take only 20 minutes.

The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) says: "U.S. airlines operating international flights to or from most U.S. airports must each establish and comply with their own limit on the length of Tarmac delays on those flights.

"On both domestic and international flights, U.S. airlines must provide passengers with food and water no later than two hours after the Tarmac delay begins. While the aircraft remains on the Tarmac, lavatories must remain operable and medical attention must be available if needed," the DOT adds.

United's Tarmac-delay contingency plan, which is in accordance with the DOT's "Enhanced Protections for Airline Passengers regulations (14 CFR Part 259)," includes the following measures:

United will provide adequate food and potable water no later than two hours after the start of the Tarmac delay, unless the pilot-in-command determines that safety or security considerations preclude such service.

United will provide operable lavatory facilities, maintain comfortable cabin temperatures, and ensure adequate medical attention if needed, during the Tarmac delay.

However, the nurse in the viral video said that the airline "didn't even pass out around water." "We had elderly people, we had babies, we had pregnant women...," the woman added and she asked what would have happened if there were diabetics on the plane.

Dragone said: "There were many children, pregnant women, and elderly adults on the plane. Many children were crying and being fussy in the heat."

Sharing an image with Newsweek of her grandmother taking her blood pressure due to the heat, Dragone added: "It was truly unbearable."

Passenger Bianca Dragone told Newsweek that her grandmother (pictured left) had to check her blood pressure level due to the unbearable heat. The flight was canceled at 12:39 a.m. July 4, according to a screenshot of a text message shared by Dragone. Bianca Dragone

The school counselor said: "Food was not passed out, and barely any water. A woman's son found a case of water stashed somewhere and passed it out to various children and elderly adults."

The woman in the viral TikTok clip also said: "A girl had a panic attack and passed out... nobody listened to me..."

Dragone said the girl passed out "due to heat exhaustion" and "a nurse was present on the plane and attended to her" before the aircraft returned to the gate.

The police arrived after everyone got off the plane and "the girl was taken by police," Dragone added.

The school counselor said United sent out several messages announcing the plane would be departing at different times, including 7:12 p.m, 8:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m. 12:28 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. local time, before the flight was canceled.

A screenshot of a text message Dragone received from United at 12:39 a.m. local time on July 4, shared with Newsweek, shows the airline announced the flight was canceled. The message read that "we needed to take the plane out of service to address a technical issue."

Dragone said: "The pilot tried flying the plane several times, one time resulting in the power turning completely off as he tried to drive off the runway. We never left Newark Airport the entire time; we never took off."

She added that, at around 9:15 p.m., the pilot attempted to get the plane back to a gate for repairs but had a difficult time "since there wasn't a gate available" and "this delayed us even more."

Dragone said: "Several people asked if the pilot can let down a ladder, or some sort of contraption to get everyone off the plane instead of being trapped inside. However, we did not receive a clear response from the flight attendants—the flight attendants were not visible for most of the flight—assuming they were hiding out."

Dragone added that she and her family also waited for United to provide wheelchair assistance for her grandmother, but the help never arrived. The school counselor added that they asked twice for the wheelchair and waited nearly 45 minutes.

"A flight attendant told us we had to leave because we were reaching 'illegal hours'," she said, and "were left to find a wheelchair outside the gate and push my grandmother by ourselves without a United worker—which isn't protocol."

Dragone said she called United and eventually booked another flight to Rome departing July 4 through Swiss Airlines. "It was a connecting flight—no additional charge."

Can I Get a Refund When My Flight Is Canceled?

Dragone filed a claim with United, and the airline initially said "there was no compensation available since we technically rebooked our flight."

The airline later reconfirmed that no compensation is available but that they would forward her claim to their customer-service department. "The email said it could take up to six weeks. I have not heard back since," Dragone said.

The DOT says, "if your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation—even for non-refundable tickets." You're also entitled to a refund for any baggage fees as well as for any extras purchased, such as a seat assignment.

The department adds that, when your flight is canceled, "most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats." While airlines are not required to do so, some may also be willing to put you on another flight with a different carrier.

