Berkeley Professor Sparks Anger Over False Indigenous Heritage

A professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who admitted in an open letter on Monday that she had claimed to have Native American heritage when she did not, has drawn condemnation online.

In a post dated May 1 on her personal website, Elizabeth Hoover—an associate professor of anthropology and environmental sciences, who has researched Indigenous environmental health and food sovereignty—apologized for the "hurt, harm, and broken trust" she had caused.

It echoes the claim by Elizabeth Warren, Democratic senator from Massachusetts, who for years said she had Native American ancestry, and raises fresh questions about ethnic misrepresentation in public life.

Following Hoover's letter, a Native American academic called on the university to fire her, and she has been criticized for receiving funding intended for Indigenous people.

The UC Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. Elizabeth Hoover, a professor at the academic institution, admitted on Monday to falsely claiming Native American heritage. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Desi Small-Rodriguez, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who is Northern Cheyenne and Chicana, wrote on Tuesday that "the opportunity to resign is not appropriate. Elizabeth Hoover has admitted to professional misconduct, research ethics violations, harming Native students & colleagues, & violating tribal research sovereignty!"

She added that UC Berkeley "must fire Elizabeth Hoover immediately."

Newsweek approached Hoover and the University of California, Berkeley, via email for comment on Friday.

In her statement, Hoover wrote: "Identifying as a Native person gave me access to spaces and resources that I would not have otherwise, resources that were intended for students of color.

"Before taking part in programs or funding opportunities that were identity-related or geared towards under-represented people I should have ensured that I was claimed in return by the communities I was claiming."

She said that she was "a white person who has incorrectly identified as Native" her whole life, having relied on "family stories without seeking out a documented connection" to the Mohawk and Mi'kmaq tribes she claimed to be descended from.

Hoover said she was "deeply sorry" for the hurt she had caused and that "as an academic, I should have done my due diligence."

Actually the opportunity to resign is not appropriate. Elizabeth Hoover has admitted to professional misconduct, research ethics violations, harming Native students & colleagues, & violating tribal research sovereignty! @UCBerkeley must fire Elizabeth Hoover immediately. — Dr. Dr. Desi (she/her) (@native4data) May 1, 2023

She said that she had first been "directly challenged" over her ethnic identity at the start of her first professorial role, but responded with the story her family had told her rather than confirming her identity. Hoover said: "I was, in fact, subverting the sovereignty of the Nations I was identifying with."

Newsweek approached the federally recognized Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of New York and the Mi'kmaq Nation of Maine via email for comment on Friday.

Hoover added: "The debate around my identity, and the turmoil it has caused on social media and in various circles, have been very harmful to people associated with me. I understand that even those who stand by my side have been harmed and their support often means enduring more grief, and I'm sorry for what they have endured as a result."

Her apology, which she said was likely "insufficient," has not quelled the outrage on social media—while some argued she had taken advantage of a biased system.

Small-Rodriguez wrote that Hoover had "effectively stole tens of thousands of dollars meant for Black, Indigenous & People of Color!"

She said that many Native American academics struggled to find funding and were unlikely to receive fellowships Hoover had. "Indigenous communities, tribes & Native peoples have been exploited for too long," Small-Rodriguez added. "ENOUGH!"

"I'm not even mad," Zaid Jilani, a reporter at NewsNation, responded. "That's impressive, someone set up a system trying to steer money to people based off an arbitrary characteristic and she gamed it."

I'm not even mad that's impressive, someone set up a system trying to steer money to people based off an arbitrary characteristic and she gamed it https://t.co/c1gap6YYJQ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 4, 2023

"Oh look, another woke white woman got caught pretending to be a person or color," another Twitter user wrote, referring to Hoover's apology.

Several Twitter users referred to Hoover as a "pretendian," a pejorative term for someone falsely claiming Indigenous heritage, while another said: "Elizabeth Hoover is Sen. Warren 2.0."

During the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election race, Donald Trump had given Warren the nickname "Pocahontas." Warren, who was also a candidate, released DNA results in 2018 that suggested a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago. She would apologize the following year, for the test and for identifying herself as Native American.

At a presidential forum, she said: "Like anyone who's been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes."

Adrienne Keene, an assistant professor of ethnic studies at Brown University and a member of the Cherokee Nation, responded to Hoover's letter on her Native Appropriations blog on Tuesday.

Keene said she was "one of many, many Native people who have been caught up in [Hoover's] decades of lies and one of many Native people who has worked tirelessly to hold her accountable."

She went on to say that Hoover was "once one of my close friends and colleague," but that nearly a year ago Keene had researched Hoover's claims and communicated the findings to her. "I did not do this to hurt her or destroy anything, I did this to find the truth for her and to help to exonerate her," Keene wrote. "What I found was the opposite."

Keene said she had researched as far back as Hoover's great-great-great grandparents and found no Indigenous ties, after the Chi-Nations of Chicago accused Hoover of lying about her ancestry in February 2022.