Unlikely Dog Best Friends Who Are 'Attached at the Hip' Delight Internet

Best friends and rescue dogs Mac and Franklin have been hailed as one of the more unusual "sibling" pairs around, thanks to their huge size difference.

But while they may look very different, they're barely seen apart, thanks to their super-close bond.

"We see as many odd pairings as we do perfect matches. We love them all," Diana Gorin, marketing specialist at the Alicia Pet Care Center in Mission Viejo, California, told Newsweek. Mac, 2, and 1-year-old Franklin were in the boarding facility briefly while their owner, a colleague, went on a day trip.

"We are guessing Mac is a Labrador staffie mix, but his long legs make us think he could have some Great Dane," said Gorin. "Franklin looks like a terrier mix. Both are rescues so we aren't 100 percent sure on either of their breeds."

In a video posted on the Alicia Pet Care Center TikTok page on May 31, with nearly 2 million views, the best friends are seen together in their boarding kennel.

Both of the dogs are "foster fails," who are "attached at the hip," according to the TikTok clip. They are owned by one of the care center's veterinarians Dr. Sarah Cortright.

"Dr. Cortright was fostering them to help them find their forever home... but they found one with her," said Gorin.

"Mac is from an L.A. rescue, and Franklin is from the rescue Pet Adoption Center of Orange County, who pulled him from a euthanasia list. Dr. Cortright originally became aware of Franklin because she actually performed his neuter when the Pet Adoption Center brought him in for the first time. She fell in love with his 'one ear up, one ear down' situation, and he fell in love with her," Gorin added.

Bonded pairs aren't unusual, like the two dogs recently found abandoned together in Greenwood County, North Carolina.

But, while they're the best of friends now, Franklin and Mac didn't click right away. "They did not like each other at first because Franklin was a bit of a bully. After Dr. Cortright started fostering Franklin, he became really attached to Dr. Cortright and over-protective," said Gorin.

"She and her husband, Eric, were worried they may not be able to adopt him because he was so mean to Mac but... One day, Mac and Franklin were playing tug of war together, and the rest is history. Best of friends ever since," Gorin added. Franklin's favorite thing to do is run a bunch of circles around Mac to initiate playtime.

The video has received over 250,000 likes on TikTok, and users shared their reactions in the comments.

"I could watch so many more videos about this," read one comment, while another user wrote: "God they're so cute."

Others shared their unusual canine pairings: "I have a Great Dane and an English bulldog," read one reply, while another posted: "My favorite pairing is our St. Bernese mountain dog Atlas and his big brother Khaos the Corgi."

After their day boarding at the facility, Mac and Franklin headed back to their forever home.

At her TikTok address @dr.sarah.cortright, Cortright shares not only Mac and Franklin's adventures but all sorts of tips and advice for pet owners.

