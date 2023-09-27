Heartwarming

UPS Driver Finds Goodbye Note From Sick Dog He Saw on His Route for Years

A delivery driver has shared the heartwarming moment he was left a very special gift on his daily route.

Working across over 26 miles in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John Keffer delivers and picks up packages from both commercial and residential locations across the city.

But one morning, he was greeted with a parcel of milk bones for dogs and a note from a regular.

Delivery drivers come across their fair share of pets on routes, and Keffer always carries a milk bone treat to give to the canine friends he meets.

"When I first I started to deliver, never thought about giving milk bones. But I found out from other drivers that they would give dog biscuits to the dogs on their route," he told Newsweek. "So I started to bring them in my lunch also. It started out as a sandwich bag full, then a quart size bag full daily, and now I am up to a pocket full and a quart size bag daily."

Alongside the box of dog treats, Keffer was left a note that read: "Thank you for all the years of deliveries that came with a milk bone for our dog Rosie.

"She knew she would get a treat each time you came. Sadly, Rosie, who was 10 years old had to be put down due to cancer. Please take this gift and continue making dogs happy when you deliver packages."

The unexpected gift left Keffer stunned. He explained: "When I received the box of milk bone and the letter, I was heartbroken and it hit me hard. When I left the delivery location, I took part of my break to cry.

"When you deliver to someone once a week or every day, you get used to their 'fur babies.' Even though you may only see them for a moment, doesn't mean that they don't leave their paw prints on your heart."

Rosie's owners, Frank and Mary Jo, found a novel way to express their grief and let their regular UPS delivery driver know about their loss, and Keffer shared the delightful gesture on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 700,000 times.

"I'm not crying, you're crying!" wrote TikTok user Jason Snyder. While Bella wrote: "I am sobbing."

"The actions of Frank and Mary Jo show that even though they were dealing with a loss, their hearts was full of appreciation, love and concerns for others and wanted to share that love," Keffer said. "I wanted to show this in the video. I never thought that it would become viral."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

