Dog's Reaction to FedEx Driver Goes Viral: 'Didn't Know What to Do'

Internet users have been left in stitches by a dog who loved the local FedEx driver so much that he climbed on board with him as he prepared to help him out with the rest of his deliveries.

The hilarious video of Rover was shared on his dedicated TikTok account (@officialroverdog) on July 27, reminiscing about the time when "Rover was ready to go to work for FedEx." Despite the border collie's best efforts to help the delivery driver, his owner had to go in behind him and carry him out of the vehicle before the driver could continue with his route.

Since it was shared, the video has gone viral on TikTok with more than 2.1 million views and more than 45,000 likes at the time of writing. Along with the hilarious clip, Rover's owner joked in the TikTok caption that "the boy loves car rides" and isn't bothered about who they're with or where they're going.

As Rover's owner detailed what happened in a subsequent comment, they explained that they had opened the door to get the package out of the truck, "and Rover bolted, right up in the seat and everything."

The dog certainly wasn't afraid to make himself comfortable, but his cheeky antics failed to impress everyone. Rover's owner added in the caption that "the driver didn't know what to do" at the time, leaving him watching from the side of the truck.

It may come as no surprise to see a border collie willing to take on extra work, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that they are the workaholics of the canine world. They are happy to rest and unwind only once the work is complete, and these herders will rarely pass up an opportunity to put their agility and obedience to the test.

As the breed is so energetic and athletic, the AKC recommends plenty of rigorous exercise every day, and preferably a job to do to help get the best out of them. When they have a lot of space to run around and expend all of their energy, they are far more manageable and happier.

TikTok users can't get enough of how much Rover wanted to help the delivery driver. The viral post has accumulated more than 100 comments, as many people have insisted that he was just trying to help with the deliveries.

One comment reads: "I mean, you asked him how he'd pay his vet bills."

Another TikToker wrote: "My dogs are freeloaders, you should be proud of the work ethic here."

Other dog owners also shared their own experiences, as one person commented: "My dog did this one time, but with an ice cream truck."

