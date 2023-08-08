Hearts Melt as Apartment Dogs See Their New Home and Yard for First Time

The moment two apartment dogs jump for joy as they step into their new house delighted the Internet.

In a heartwarming TikTok video shared by user Michelle (@michelleejg), the pit bull and miniature Australian shepherd dog can be seen prancing around a spacious house that has double doors leading onto the backyard.

Newsweek reached out to U.K.-based dog trainer Joe Nutkins, who explained a lot of space isn't the be-all and end-all for dogs but "zoomies can be more difficult for them with less space."

The viral clip has racked up 1.3 million views since it was shared on August 2. And TikTok users couldn't be happier for the duo who can be seen frantically wagging their tails as they run from one room to another.

It is clear the canines are over the moon about the move but not every apartment dweller has the opportunity to upsize. But this doesn't mean they can't get a furry friend, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC states "many large breed dogs have lower activity levels and are more than happy to lounge on the sofa." Some breeds require plenty of space as they have high energy and so are not suitable for an apartment.

Nutkins told Newsweek: "If you can give your dog plenty of mental stimulation and chances to leave the apartment for walks, then even the largest and most energetic dogs can adapt to living in an apartment."

For those who have moved to a bigger space, Nutkins said: "Dogs and puppies can feel overwhelmed with too much open space at once instead of closed doors to have individual rooms."

Nutkins advises dog owners to buy a baby gate, a crate, or a teepee to create a safe place for dogs to relax in.

In this case, it looks like the canines—who are described as "best friends" by Michelle in the comments—couldn't be happier with their new place.

Over 1,200 TikTok users have commented on the video which has 274,200 likes at the time of writing.

One user quoted the iconic film Step Brothers starring Will Ferrell and said: "They said 'SO MUCH ROOM FOR ACTIVITIES'."

"This totally lifted my soul from crying to smiling!!! I swear [dogs] are furry angels !!" said another.

"The way they're like 'do you see this, you see this right?'" said another.

The heartwarming video has reduced many other users to tears. One said: "BRB just crying over here because they are so happy."

