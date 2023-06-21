'Naughty' Cat and Dog Duo Work Together To Jump Over Baby Gate

A resurfaced video of a dog helping a cat climb a baby gate has delighted the internet all over again after it was re-posted on TikTok.

Originally shared in January 2021 on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, the video features a British Shorthair cat and Shiba Inu working together to get over the stair gate.

The hilarious jailbreak has been liked 21,000 times on the Douyin platform as the dog gives his feline friend a leg-up. The video was later reposted on TikTok by user @ricardomadeirense where it has been viewed by more people.

While the old adage of "fighting like cats and dogs" may leave us thinking that these animals wouldn't be the best of friends, in fact many dogs and cats get on very well.

From cat and dog pairings figuring out how to ask for dinner together to a kitten and cross-breed dog that are best friends.

The naughty pair in the latest video aren't just tolerating each other but have actually figured out how to help each other. While the cat tried to jump over the gate, this Shiba Inu pup hilariously helped him with his paws.

"The cat almost made it, thanks to its naughty teammate," said one commenter on the video, while another simple wrote: "Hahahaha."

"So cute," said another comment.

While the antics in this video may leave you pleased that your cat and dog aren't the best of friends, living in a home with waring pets is very difficult too.

One cat and dog were caught on camera during their daily fight over their owner's breakfast, while a cat starting a fight with a 60 pound dog left people in stitches.

But what can you do to help everyone get along?

Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer with Senior Tail Waggers, told Newsweek the important steps to take to keep the harmony in a multi-pet household.

A file photo of a Shiba Inu dog, left, and a picture of a British shorthair cat, right. With a center picture of a stair gate. A video of a dog helping his feline friend over a stair gate has resurfaced online. Thirawatana Phaisalratana/Zbynek Pospisil/panida wijitpanya/Getty Images

"Everyone must have their own space where they can be left alone," she said. "You can use things like crates, cat doors and multiple beds to separate spaces."

Disagreements between your pets can also be triggered by arguments over resources.

"Ensure everyone has their own toys to play with," said Burgess. While giving animals their own dedicated eating and drinking stations is important too. "Have different food and maybe water bowls [for each pet]. Don't allow them to eat out of each other's bowls," she said.

Another important resource to split equally between your pets can often be overlooked—your attention.

For both cats and dogs your love and attention is a big part of their day, and they shouldn't need to fight to get it.

"Make sure everyone gets an equal amount of human attention," said Burgess.

Newsweek was not able to contact the original poster of this video.

