Cat and Dog Who Fight Daily Over Owner's Breakfast Caught on Camera

One pet owner has no chance of enjoying a peaceful breakfast as they shared a video of the cat and dog fighting each other to get a bite of the food.

Since the video was posted by TikTok user @poodletoyromeo on April 25, it has generated over 6.3 million views and more than 1.4 million likes. A ginger cat and a toy poodle are seen scrapping with each other over the owner's breakfast.

Written over the viral video, the caption explained that while the owner tries to enjoy breakfast in bed, the "cat and dog always want a bite," but they "don't want the other to have it." The owner admits the fighting over breakfast takes place "every single morning."

Cats and dogs can seem like sworn enemies at times, but there's no doubt that they can be taught to live harmoniously. Owners may have to overcome the initial struggles, but once the animals know that they're both companions living together, they'll become accustomed to one another.

If puppies and kittens are socialized with the opposite animal from an early age, they will be more comfortable around each other and feel less need to attack. The American Kennel Club says that it's about teaching cats and dogs how to interact with one another, and to ensure that they have "escape zones" away from the other animal.

Before the two pets are introduced to each other, give both of them items that smell like each other, such as blankets or toys, so they learn the scent first. This helps to build positive associations with the opposite animal.

The pets will need a few days to adjust before having a proper meeting, and it's important to give them both some space before expecting them to live together happily. The integration needs to take place gradually, rather than all at once.

The poster has continued to share more humorous videos of the two pets play fighting daily, and it's clear that the animals still have a way to go before accepting each other.

The pets may oppose each other now, but social media has loved witnessing how they clash over a simple breakfast. The TikTok video has gathered more than 6,000 comments from people praising the duo's relationship.

One TikTok user commented that "it's giving older sibling and younger sibling."

Another person wrote that it's "dinner and a show," to which the poster responded by calling it "the best morning show! I never know who will win that morning."

