Snoring Dog Is Caught Taking a Nap While on the Job: 'Hardly Working'

Being in guard mode and supervising the humans at all times is tiring work, so there's no surprise this Australian kelpie had to take an afternoon nap while helping out on the construction site.

Jack Cullinane, a carpenter from Byron Bay, a coastal town in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales, was busy at work. His dog, named Jet, was too exhausted to keep up with the hectic pace and decided to take a much-needed break instead. Although Jet might not have wanted the rest of the team to know about him taking a nap, he was given away by his loud snoring.

Jet couldn't sleep without getting comfortable first, so he found a sunny spot among the scaffolding to rest his head. Cullinane told Newsweek that "he definitely deserves a little rest every now and then."

"He's usually flat out at work, but mid-afternoon, he always has a kip," Cullinane added. "Being a carpenter, there's always a few dogs on site, so he probably works harder than I do most days.

From left: Jet, the Australian kelpie, with his eyes shut on the construction site; and alert on the job.

"It's pretty funny to see a dog, especially a working dog, snoring on the job," Cullinane said.

Having Jet on hand while he works certainly provides some humor and light relief during an otherwise busy day.

The hilarious video of Jet was shared by Cullinane on his TikTok account (@jackcullinane) on August 16, and it's already amassed over 184,000 views. The viral post has received more than 18,200 likes from amused TikTok users, who can't get enough of Jet's admirable work ethic.

However, as Cullinane places the camera closer to Jet's face, the dog is startled after being woken up, so he glares back at his owner for interrupting his nap.

Australian kelpies are renowned for their abundance of energy and eagerness to please, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) says that they are devoted to their duty. This often makes them great working dogs, whether that's on farms or enclosed spaces. The kelpies will usually enjoy any task they are given.

The AKC adds that, while Australian kelpies can have a limitless energy and need a job to fulfil them, they also have an off switch. Once their job is done and they've spent all that energy, then they're happy to cozy up at home and fall asleep.

However, Jet seems to prefer sleeping on the job rather than waiting until he gets home at the end of the working day.

Since Cullinane shared the video of his unenthusiastic assistant, many TikTok users wrote on the post to praise Jet for his dedication.

One comment reads: "It's hard work being the site supervisor. Deserves a treat."

Another person wrote: "you meanie, he's having such a good sleep."

