Golden Retriever Hilariously Manages to 'Squeeze' Into Tiny Spot for a Nap

Two dog owners have been left highly amused by the tiny spaces their golden retriever seeks out and squeezes into any time she wants a nap.

Golden retriever Maggie has been baffling her owners, Matt Martensen and Nick Siderys, from Chicago, Illinois, for three years now, and they still can't get used to the odd places she chooses to catch up on sleep.

Even though she's now fully grown, Maggie still likes to find the smallest areas to take a nap, as Martensen joked that "anywhere that is tight, she finds a way to squeeze in," telling Newsweek: "The space between our windows and the counter was the perfect spot for her."

"First, I thought this was the cutest thing in the world, but then I realized that it's her way of finding a safe place."

Golden retriever Maggie sleeping in between the counter and glass window. Maggie's owners love seeing the tiny spaces she manages to squeeze into. @maggieandherdads

There are many reasons why dogs might hide somewhere, or wedge themselves into a confined space, and they aren't always because of something negative. The American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that some dogs will hide because they're afraid, perhaps as a result of fireworks or sirens.

In other cases, a dog might sense a change in the environment, for example if lots of visitors come round and the dog's space has been taken over. In those instances, they will find a secure and hidden spot to provide shelter from the chaos.

Not every dog will hide or find a safe space just because they're nervous though, and the AKC also suggests that some dogs just love to have a private space to themselves where they can relax. It could also be that the dog has found something they shouldn't have, and they're trying to keep it a secret.

The adorable video of Maggie taking a snooze in the smallest crevice has generated plenty of attention online since it was posted on TikTok (@maggieandherdads). In only a matter of days, the clip has been viewed more than 924,000 times and received over 95,200 likes.

All the attention is nothing new to the three-year-old golden retriever, as Martensen regularly posts videos of the pup on social media to share her antics with the world.

He continued: "She's the most loving dog ever, and she's obsessed with people. She coexists with other dogs, but when we take her to the dog park, she makes sure to say hello to all the humans first.

"Maggie's been an Instagram and TikTok star for about two years now, so she's used to all the attention."

Since the video of Maggie's unusual sleeping position was shared, hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the post to admire the golden retriever's dedication to finding the perfect napping place.

One comment reads: "I want to feel this level of comfort."

Another person commented: "Stop, this is too cute."

