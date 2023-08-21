Hilarious Moment 'Sleepy' Vizsla Has to Be Carried to Bed by His Owners

Sleeping all day, guarding the house, and distracting the human is exhausting work for any dog. This is why it's so understandable that one Vizsla has to be carried to bed at the end of every day.

Dog owner Becca, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, told Newsweek that it's become a regular habit for her dog, Archie, to refuse to get up and follow his owners to their bedroom. They are left with no choice but to carry him there instead.

Becca joked that Archie is so tired out by the end of the day that walking to bed is out of the question. She said that "he gets so sleepy at night, sometimes he just needs extra support."

Becca added: "It happens a couple of times a week. But he is such a character. It's so fun to share him with the world and brighten other people's days with his antics."

From left: Archie the Vizsla being carried to his owners' bedroom at night. Becca, one of his keepers, told Newsweek that this is a regular occurrence because he gets so tired out at night. @archie.and.becca

Vizslas are usually considered very energetic dogs with plenty of stamina. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says they can even make great companions during a jog or a bike ride. However, it certainly seems as though Archie is all out of energy by the time it reaches evening.

Becca shared the adorable clip of Archie looking utterly worn out on her TikTok account (@archie.and.becca). After getting comfy in his own dog bed, there was no way that Archie would be getting up and walking to his owners' bedroom, so he stayed put while they carried him in the bed.

The video was posted on August 7, and it's already been viewed more than 1.1 million times and received over 114,000 likes on TikTok. While Archie lives his life of luxury, Becca wrote on TikTok that her pet couldn't possibly understand why other dogs have to walk to the bedroom at night.

After the video went viral on TikTok, Becca was inundated with responses from fellow dog owners. She told Newsweek that "so many people can relate" to having such a lazy canine. There are more than 100 comments on the video already, with a lot of dog owners writing that they too pamper their pups just like this.

One comment reads, "Vizslas must stay comfy at all times," to which Becca responded that it's demanded and expected.

Another TikTok user wrote: "When my dog rests, she RESTS...ain't no moving her."

"Our vizsla is carried every night to bed," a second owner posted.

