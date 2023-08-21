Funny

Hilarious Moment 'Sleepy' Vizsla Has to Be Carried to Bed by His Owners

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals Sleep

Sleeping all day, guarding the house, and distracting the human is exhausting work for any dog. This is why it's so understandable that one Vizsla has to be carried to bed at the end of every day.

Dog owner Becca, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, told Newsweek that it's become a regular habit for her dog, Archie, to refuse to get up and follow his owners to their bedroom. They are left with no choice but to carry him there instead.

Becca joked that Archie is so tired out by the end of the day that walking to bed is out of the question. She said that "he gets so sleepy at night, sometimes he just needs extra support."

Becca added: "It happens a couple of times a week. But he is such a character. It's so fun to share him with the world and brighten other people's days with his antics."

Vizsla being carried to bed
From left: Archie the Vizsla being carried to his owners' bedroom at night. Becca, one of his keepers, told Newsweek that this is a regular occurrence because he gets so tired out at night. @archie.and.becca

Vizslas are usually considered very energetic dogs with plenty of stamina. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says they can even make great companions during a jog or a bike ride. However, it certainly seems as though Archie is all out of energy by the time it reaches evening.

Becca shared the adorable clip of Archie looking utterly worn out on her TikTok account (@archie.and.becca). After getting comfy in his own dog bed, there was no way that Archie would be getting up and walking to his owners' bedroom, so he stayed put while they carried him in the bed.

The video was posted on August 7, and it's already been viewed more than 1.1 million times and received over 114,000 likes on TikTok. While Archie lives his life of luxury, Becca wrote on TikTok that her pet couldn't possibly understand why other dogs have to walk to the bedroom at night.

After the video went viral on TikTok, Becca was inundated with responses from fellow dog owners. She told Newsweek that "so many people can relate" to having such a lazy canine. There are more than 100 comments on the video already, with a lot of dog owners writing that they too pamper their pups just like this.

One comment reads, "Vizslas must stay comfy at all times," to which Becca responded that it's demanded and expected.

Another TikTok user wrote: "When my dog rests, she RESTS...ain't no moving her."

"Our vizsla is carried every night to bed," a second owner posted.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC