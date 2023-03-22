Watch Moment FedEx Driver Gets Trapped Inside His Van—'Something Was Wrong'

A woman has told Newsweek of the moment she had to rescue a delivery driver who had become trapped in his own van.

Lindsy Santiago, 23, lives in California where she was in her kitchen when she heard yelling.

"My heart told me something was wrong so I went to check it out," she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video. Stepping outside to see what was happening, she realized that the shouting was coming from inside a FedEx van.

FedEx, formerly the Federal Express Corporation, was founded in 1971 and now provides package delivery for businesses and customers around the world. FedEx employs thousands of team members and delivers millions of packages every day.

The moment the delivery driver was left trapped in his vehicle was captured on Santiago's video doorbell. She has since shared the footage on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 16 million times.

In a statement, FedEx told Newsweek: "There is no higher priority for FedEx than the safety of our team members and service providers. We are reviewing this matter and are grateful for the assistance provided by the local community."

Santiago told Newsweek: "I heard yells from inside the kitchen, but they weren't clear until I actually went outside. I didn't initially realize it was the FedEx guy in the van until I walked closer, and that's why I went with a slow approach.

"My initial thoughts were I wanted to approach with caution and not rush into it, not knowing what I was getting myself into. As I realized it was the FedEx guy, I still thought it could be dangerous, thinking it could be a setup," Santiago said.

"I was recording, thinking I could just run if he tried anything and get footage of him, but I lost control of that with the yells distracting me. I had so many thoughts as there are so many news stories/documentaries out there involving women getting taken or hurt."

As she approached the van, her neighbor also came outside to see what was happening. Stuck in the back of the van, the driver asked for help. Santiago and her neighbor tried to open the back door.

After a little back and forth, they managed to loosen the van doors so that the driver could get out. Flustered, he rushed to finish up his route.

Following the rescue, Santiago said that she wanted to share what happened with others. "I just wanted to educate to be more careful on how we approach situations like this—it's not everyday that you hear a man yelling from inside a FedEx van," she said.

"It was such a strange occurrence that I wanted to share my experience with others because, at the time, I was afraid that it could be a setup, but I also really wanted to help this person if it wasn't."

In thousands of comments, TikTok users shared their reactions to the unusual situation.

"Walking super slow for someone who is screaming for help," wrote one commenter, while another posted that "the way you helped him took 2-3 business days."

However, others agreed that Santiago was right to be cautious when dealing with the situation.

"I'm glad you were cautious," posted one commenter, while another wrote: "Glad you kept yourself safe though (and still helped)."

"Overall, I was conflicted. Right after he was out and I walked back to my house, I knew I could've taken better steps in this situation, with the main one being calling the cops and letting them guide me on this," said Santiago.

"I've always been the person to say I would've done this or that in a situation like that, but it's different when you're actually in the situation yourself."

Santiago was taken aback when her video gained fast viral attention, and said that many people criticized her for her slow reaction. "It's the internet and people are ready to critique your every move," she said.

"But for all the negative comments there was so much support and positivity towards me from both men and women that were understanding. It was very much appreciated because, at the end of the day, we're human, and we're not perfect, and we're always going to have learning experiences."