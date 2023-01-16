Hysterics as FedEx Driver Caught in Embarrassing Situation on Ring Doorbell

A viral video of a FedEx driver breaking wind at a customer's door during a delivery, right after petting the house cat, has left the internet in hysterics.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the customer, under the username Shutupmegxxx, the delivery driver can be seen bending over to stroke the house cat, before letting a loud fart go, and then apologizing to the pet: "Excuse me, I'm so sorry."

The footage comes with a caption that reads: "I thought this was a sweet moment with my cat and then... wait for it," followed by; "I'm screaming." In the comments, the customer also added: "Five-star delivery."

According to Healthline, farting is a part of digestion that "reflects the activity of the bacteria in your gut," and the average person normally farts anywhere between five and 15 times per day. However, while passing wind is normal, too much of it is not. If you fart more than 20 times a day, you have excessive flatulence.

Loud or silent, stinky or odorless, farts come in many different sounds and smells, and there is often a reason for it. Healthline says that stinky wind is often caused by eating high-fiber foods, having a food intolerance, taking certain medications such as antibiotics, being constipated, having a bacterial buildup in your digestive tract, or, very rarely, colon cancer.

Stress can also cause excessive flatulence, and some stressed people engage in habits that cause excessive farting, such as smoking, chewing gum, eating sweets or drinking alcohol.

The TikTok video quickly went viral across the platform, and it has so far received more than 1.8 million views and 113,400 likes in less than a day.

One user, Cynthia T, commented: "Hey. He apologized. A real gentleman." And renizzay wrote: "the cat was like Woah you purr too?"

Another user, called you don't need to know, commented: "Poor guy! It sounded like his stomach was hurting!" And Alyssa posted: "Hi pretty kitty, hi pretty kitty..... oh excuse me I'm so sorry," while ellawatchestv_ wrote: "the cat looking at him after is killing me."

Meggsss commented: "The way he apologizes." And Cat Lady | Mauren Sparrow posted: "I am cackling. it sounded so wet," while Joanne L Scott wrote: "The way he apologized to the cat that man's a keeper."

Newsweek reached out to Shutupmegxxx for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.