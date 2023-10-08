World

US Citizens Reportedly Among Hostages Taken in Israel: Blinken

By
World Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Israel Palestinians Hamas

"Several Americans" may be among those killed or taken hostage in Israel following attacks by Palestinian militants based in Gaza and following Israeli strikes, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead," Blinken told NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday. "We are very actively working to verify those reports. Similarly, we've seen reports about hostages," he added.

On Saturday, Palestinian movement Hamas launched coordinated attacks on Israel, firing rockets from Gaza as its fighters crossed over the border. Israel then carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, declaring Israel was now "at war."

Reports then quickly emerged of apparent kidnappings, and an Israeli military spokesperson said a "significant number" of Israeli civilians and soldiers were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, with some presumed dead.

"Women, children, elderly, disabled" civilians were "dragged into Gaza" in "unprecedented" numbers, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said on Saturday. A "significant number of Israelis," both civilians and military personnel, were being held by Hamas in Gaza, he added.

Israel Gaza
This picture shows an Israeli police station in Sderot after it was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. "Several Americans" may be among those killed or taken hostage in Israel following attacks from Palestinian militants based in Gaza and following Israeli strikes, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida said Hamas had "dozens of captive officers and soldiers," continuing: "They have been secured in safe places and in the resistance tunnels" in the Gaza Strip.

The deputy chief of Hamas' political wing, Saleh al-Arouri, told Al Jazeera that Hamas had "managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers," and that the number of Israeli hostages Hamas had captured was enough to release all Palestinian fighters in Israeli custody.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said on Saturday that it was "closely monitoring" the situation, and that it was "aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents."

"U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning," the Embassy said in a statement, adding that U.S. government personnel were not allowed to travel within seven miles of Gaza.

"Any American anywhere who is being detained or held hostage, that is going to be a priority for this government, this administration, and for me," Blinken said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington would "offer all appropriate means of support" to Israel after the "horrific and ongoing attacks," adding that the U.S. "unequivocally condemned this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza."

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC