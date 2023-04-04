World

U.S. Keeps Critical HIMARS Ammo Supply Line Flowing to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on Tuesday announced a $2.6 billion security aid package heading to Ukraine, which includes additional ammunition for Kyiv's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

U.S.-provided HIMARS have played a key role in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion since Washington, D.C., delivered the first batch in June. The lightweight rocket launchers have a range of nearly 50 miles and have been successful in targeting Russian ammunition depots, bridges and other stationary targets.

Tuesday's defense package includes ammunition for the 20 HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine's possession, as well as additional munitions for Kyiv's Patriot air defense systems, following President Joe Biden's authorization of another presidential drawdown worth up to $500 million.

HIMARS damage to Russia
A Russian military base is shown with wrecked military vehicles, which Ukrainian forces say they destroyed with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) during a counteroffensive on September 26, in Balakliia, Ukraine. The U.S. on Tuesday announced a $2.6 billion package heading to Ukraine, which includes more ammunition for HIMARS. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine/Getty

The drawdown package also includes additional artillery rounds, vehicles to transport heavy equipment "and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield," read the DoD's release.

Kyiv is also set to receive a significant air defense package worth $2.1 billion that the DoD drew from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This package includes additional munitions for Ukraine's National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) as well as nine counter-drone systems.

In total, the Biden administration has provided Ukraine with over $35.1 billion in aid since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the DoD reported Tuesday.

HIMARS are formidable tools for Kyiv's counteroffensive. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last month that his country plans to position several HIMARS launchers along the Russian border "until the end of 2023."

The V Corps of the U.S. Army also announced last month that it will be offering training on the rocket systems to NATO nations. The European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Initiative will likely take place in eastern and central Europe and include instructions on ""how to effectively man, train, sustain and fight with the weapon system," the V Corps said in a statement last month.

In total, the DoD has promised to provide Kyiv with 38 HIMARS after the Pentagon signed a contract with Lockheed Martin in December for an additional 18 rocket launchers.

Read more

The HIMARS were particularly key in helping Ukraine take back the city of Kherson in November, the Institute for the Study of War previously said. According to the U.S.-based think tank, Ukraine's military successfully used the rocket launchers to target key bridges and roadways. After Russian forces would arrive to repair the damage, Ukraine would also take aim at the repair equipment depots.

Newsweek has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

