U.S. Officials Announce Nationwide Crackdown on Moving Company Scams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is executing a nationwide crackdown on moving company scams it has dubbed Operation Protect Your Move. It will be the first of many planned efforts over the coming months, according to the department.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Newsweek investigation that examined the rising problem of moving scams, including companies that hold customers' goods hostage while demanding additional exorbitant fees. The investigation in part spurred Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, to send a late February letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling for tougher action.

As part of the operation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will deploy dozens of investigators to target the most complained-about movers nationwide. The effort aims to address rising consumer complaints about movers, which more than doubled between 2015 and 2022, from 3,030 to 7,647, DOT figures show.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: "Moving is stressful enough without having to worry about being scammed by your moving company." Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Moving is stressful enough without having to worry about being scammed by your moving company, so we're cracking down on moving companies that hold people's possessions hostage, and the brokers who facilitate that fraud," Buttigieg said in a release.

The FMCSA's announcement did not list any new enforcement tools investigators could use to stem the tide of scams they have been unable to curtail for decades. Newsweek found in its investigation that despite thousands of complaints per year, DOT investigations have led to only 13 criminal cases and six civil cases against scam moving companies since Jan. 1, 2017.

Hampering the agency's efforts has been a 2019 decision by an administrative law judge that found the FMCSA didn't have authority to assess penalties for violations of laws regulating moving companies. Agency officials have told Newsweek the decision has dramatically limited their ability to take on the growing problem, and that it would require action by Congress to close the enforcement gap.

"FMCSA is making every effort to protect consumers from these moving scams," the release said. "The agency will formally document violations and has the authority to review and revoke the licenses of movers and brokers. Cases involving potential criminal misconduct may be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation."

Blumenthal, a member of the Judiciary Committee, which has some oversight of the issue, has declined to comment on whether he planned to introduce legislation to address the problem.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said he would continue to monitor the issue. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

In a statement, Blumenthal said he was encouraged by the FMCSA's moves and will continue monitoring the issue.

"More needs to be done to ensure fraudulent moving operations are shut down, consumer complaints are thoroughly investigated, and scammers are held accountable," he said. "I'm hopeful that this new initiative will prompt better industry practices and provide stronger protections for consumers."

Lawrence Hawthorne, who retired from the FMCSA in 2020 after more than 40 years as an investigator focused primarily on movers, previously told Newsweek that the scams were far less common when he started his career.

Hawthorne said brokers—companies that charge customers to connect them with a low-cost mover—were previously not allowed to issue estimates that are often used by scam brokers to low-ball customers into making large upfront deposits. Reversing that and the agency's inability to fine movers could alleviate many scams, he said.

"It seems like nobody wants to go on the Hill to say, 'Hey Congress, we need this done,'" Hawthorne said.

FMCSA officials said they were planning other efforts to combat moving scams over the next several months. As previously announced, they are doubling the number of investigators assigned to moving company complaints from eight to 17. They also plan to enhance partnerships with consumer protection officers and state attorneys general and work with Congress to outline new policies or legislation that could support the agency's efforts.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is cracking down on moving company scams through its Operation Protect Your Move. 3dan3/Getty

Newsweek's investigation of the industry found scam companies were launching with phony online reviews and promises to save customers money. When real reviews come in of people who have been dramatically overcharged while their goods were held hostage, damaged, lost or stolen, the firms change their names and begin the process again with a new FMCSA license.

"The DOT is issuing licenses to steal," said New York attorney Susan Chana Lask, who sued several moving companies in 2020 in a federal lawsuit that was resolved last year.

"They're letting someone file for a license as a broker or a mover and all of a sudden, with that license, these sham movers and brokers are putting up websites and reeling consumers in for the big bait and switch," said Lask, a consumer rights attorney. "You pay people to steal your property. Nothing seems more sad and vile."

One victim Newsweek spoke with, Bill Pompliano, still weeps when speaking about the years of devastation resulting from his move from Arizona to North Carolina.

The family's goods were held hostage by a carrier contracted by a moving broker. As a result, the 70-year-old retired pharmacist and his wife lost forever almost all photos and possessions belonging to their son, a music therapist who worked with children before he died by suicide more than three years ago.

"There was a lot of emotional stuff that was missing, like his piano," Pompliano told Newsweek, wiping away tears. "Big things ... boxes of photos, you know, things that we just were devastated by ... he was our only child."

