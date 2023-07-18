World

U.S. Soldier Defects to North Korea: Report

By
World North Korea South Korea

A U.S. national is in custody in North Korea after crossing into the country from South Korea, according to United Nations Command, with South Korean media identifying them as a U.S. Army soldier.

In a tweet, U.N. Command, which provides support to the Republic of Korea, said a U.S. national on an "orientation tour" of the Joint Security Area had crossed into North Korea "without authorization."

The Joint Security Area refers to a location used for diplomatic relations between North and South Korea.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," U.N. Command wrote on Tuesday. The Military Demarcation Line is considered the border between territory controlled by Pyongyang and that under Seoul's jurisdiction.

Kim Jong-un
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un on April 25, 2019, in Vladivostok, Russia. A U.S. national is in custody in North Korea after crossing into the country without authorization, U.N. Command said. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it wrote, referring to North Korea by its official title of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Several South Korean outlets, including daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo, reported that the U.S. national was a U.S. Army soldier.

Newsweek has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly with additional information.

