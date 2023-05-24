'How a UTI Saved My Life:' Young Woman Shares Her Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Jennings was thrilled to hit her twenties. She was living by herself and dividing her days between work, study and socializing.

The 21-year-old was "extremely independent and busy," she told Newsweek, until she was halted in her tracks by what seemed a first to be a simple urinary tract infection.

Jennings, a college student and part-time retail assistant who lives in Melbourne, noticed towards the end of 2022 that she kept feeling ill.

Olivia Jennings before her diagnosis, left, and in hospital beginning her treatment, right. She has shared her experiences on social media. @liv.grace_j

'It Felt Like My Organs Hurt'

Jennings initially passed off her flu-like symptoms as the lasting effects of coronavirus. She also had back pain, but attributed this to a fall.

"My symptoms began with random lower back pain, it felt like my organs hurt. I also had flu-like symptoms really often for two months. I had a swollen lymph node on the left of my neck, and I was getting less fit in the gym."

The lower back pain started around October 2022, but Jennings visited the doctor's office five times before being sent to the emergency room in January this year.

On January 11, blood tests and a urine sample were taken from her, leading to a diagnosis of stage 3B Hodgkin lymphoma two weeks later.

"The blood tests showed I was anemic but my iron looked high, which was strange," she said. "The inflammatory markers were elevated and continued to increase, indicating there was an infection somewhere.

"This prompted the doctor to do a urine sample, which looked fine but it did grow bacteria when it was sent off, which is when they called to tell me I needed to go to the emergency room for intravenous antibiotics.

"They did a CT scan to rule out kidney stones and it showed swollen lymph nodes all through my stomach. They also accidentally captured the bottom of my heart, which showed a decent amount of fluid."

Olivia Jennings is assessed in hospital. She was just 20 when she was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkin lymphoma. @liv.grace_j

'It Was a Coincidence That the CT Scan Revealed Olivia's Cancer'

Hodgkin lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, which helps to fight off infections and controls the flow of fluids around the body. The disease typically starts in the lymph nodes and causes swelling, but can also affect the bone marrow, digestive tract and spleen.

It is rare, representing just 0.5 percent of cancer diagnoses in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. About 223,500 Americans were living with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020. The institute estimates that there will be 8,830 new cases this year and about 900 deaths.

Dr. Laura Purdy, a family medicine physician from Nashville, Tennessee, has highlighted how unusual Jennings' situation was, explaining that "UTI symptoms are not related to Hodgkin lymphoma."

The presence of this cancer is usually flagged up by:

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin

Fever

Night sweats

Weight loss

Fatigue

Itching.

As many of these symptoms can be mistaken for something else, people who have them should monitor how long they last.

Purdy told Newsweek: "To diagnose Hodgkin lymphoma, doctors typically perform a biopsy of the lymph node or other affected tissue. Other tests such as CT scans, PET scans and blood tests may also be done to determine the stage of the cancer.

"It was a coincidence that the CT scan revealed Olivia's cancer, therefore it's vital for individuals to pay attention to other symptoms."

She added that "Hodgkin lymphoma can be a very aggressive form of cancer" if it is not diagnosed and treated rapidly.

Olivia Jennings in hospital for chemotherapy. Hodgkin lymphoma is rare, making up just 0.5 percent of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. @liv.grace_j

'I Thought, Surely It Isn't My Time To Go Yet'

It has been a turbulent few months since Jennings was diagnosed on January 25. After four rounds of chemotherapy, she now has a more positive prognosis, but she admits the discovery left her fearing for her life.

"I was honestly in so much shock, and I think I still am to a degree," she said. "I just remember saying to myself in the emergency room bathroom that I'm going to have to find strength I didn't know I had, and thinking that there's still so much left that I want to do in life. I thought, surely it isn't my time to go yet.

"When I arrived at the hospital for the scan, they actually said that they wouldn't have even done a CT scan and just sent me home with antibiotics, because their emergency room was so busy. I would have been diagnosed at some point, but it could have been the difference between life or death.

"From the beginning they said they planned to fully cure me, and most of the cancer is gone now. There's just a little cancer left near my heart. If I had the chance to catch it earlier, I wish I could have."

Olivia Jennings in 2023. Blood tests and a urine sample led to her diagnosis in January. @liv.grace_j

'Sharing My Story Is Important for Spreading Awareness'

Since posting about "how a UTI saved my life" on TikTok, Jennings has connected with many other cancer patients and received a "super-positive reaction." She has even encouraged others with similar symptoms to get checked out.

Jennings said: "I've been surprised by how many girls there are in similar positions to me, who are worried about the side effects of chemotherapy and losing their hair. If I can show up authentically on social media, without hair and being vulnerable, then I hope that makes them feel better too.

"It makes me feel so happy that I can make us all feel less alone and scared about being in hospital. In the beginning, as a 20-year-old with cancer, I felt very isolated, plus posting online is a fun distraction for me. I do feel that sharing my story is important for spreading awareness."

