Vet Explains How To Protect Your Pet From Poor Air Quality

A vet has offered advice for pet owners as Canadian wildfires spark concerns about air quality in the country and the north of the U.S as smoke engulfed New York City at the start of June after drifting down from the infernos, leaving the city in an eerie haze.

This week it was reported that Chicago has the worst air quality in the world amid the ongoing wildfires. The National Weather Service has advised people with chronic respiratory issues to limit their time outdoors.

But as humans take actions to protect themselves from the effects of poor air quality, what about your pets? A veterinarian in Ohio has offered things to look out for and how to keep your beloved animal companions safe.

A file photo of a Corgi sitting on the sidewalk of a busy road wearing a face mask. A vet has told Newsweek how to keep your pets safe when air quality is poor. yos aimcharoenchaikul/Getty Images

Rachel Hinder, a registered veterinary technician at Embrace Pet Insurance in Cleveland, explained to Newsweek how pets are affected and what owners can do to help.

"Poor air quality can cause respiratory problems, eye irritation and other health issues in pets, just as they can with humans," Hinder said.

"Pets can be more impacted by poor air quality than humans because they do not know how to limit their time outside," said Hinder. "Pets that spend a lot of time outdoors are more likely to be affected by poor air quality."

Pets of a variety of species can be harmed by deteriorated air quality, with cats and other outdoor animals also impacted. But how can you tell if your pet has been affected by bad air conditions?

"Some signs include coughing and wheezing," said Hinder. "Look out for difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, sneezing or runny noses, eye irritation or discharge."

Other symptoms include lethargy, a decreased activity level, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.

To keep your pets safe when heading outside in potentially bad conditions, there are a few things you can do.

"Pet parents should limit outdoor activities and provide good ventilation," said Hinder.

"Keep your home clear, utilize high-quality air purifiers and monitor air-quality levels," she added. "Always consult with your veterinarian if you suspect anything abnormal with your pet."

One pet owner recently captured attention when she came up with the innovative idea of creating a mask for her dog to wear in Rochester, New York before taking him out for a walk. Another New York City resident also gave her canine friend a face mask to wear before headed outside.

Some pets haven't been so fortunate, with one dog left abandoned "whimpering and crying" in upstate New York earlier this month. A passerby rescued the distressed dog, who has since been adopted.