Vet Reveals the Five Things He Will Never Do With His Labrador

A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after listing the things he would never let his Labrador do, having treated so many dog ailments over the years and seen what causes them.

Marcus Dela Cruz explained in the TikTok video (@thefriendlyvet) that there are five things he "will never do" with his Labrador, Charlie. The first point he made left many of his followers shocked, as Cruz insists that he will never take Charlie to a dog park.

Other rules mentioned in the video include no bully sticks or bones as they can fracture teeth, and no walking off the leash in case of nearby cars. The final point made in the video is something many dog owners may be guilty of doing—free feeding.

The California resident, who has worked as an emergency veterinarian and a general practitioner, told Newsweek that he's seen far too many injuries and complications that could have been prevented, so with his rules he hopes to limit how much harm could come to Charlie.

Cruz with his dog, Charlie. Cruz has gone viral after discussing the five things he never lets the Labrador do. @thefriendlyvet

The 2022 survey by the American Pet Products Association revealed that vet bills and costs rose by over 4 percent throughout the year, with an annual bill of $35.9 billion.

Supplies and over the counter medications increased by 5 percent, costing more than $31.5 billion over the course of the year.

Working as a vet has shown Cruz how fragile a dog's health can be, which is why he keeps to these strict rules for nine-year-old Charlie.

Cruz hopes to show that a dog can still be happy and healthy while maintaining a routine, and that preventing danger is far better than dealing with the consequences after an incident.

Cruz told Newsweek: "As an ER veterinarian in a densely populated city, I know that I am seeing the worst of the worst. I am more cautious about how I care for Charlie because of the cases that I see more often.

"The most important lessons I've learned as a general practitioner include the importance of a healthy body condition, and the importance of preventative medication, like vaccines and flea medications. It's much easier to prevent a disease than it is to treat it.

"As an emergency veterinarian, I've learned that pet insurance can be an absolute lifesaver in unexpected emergency situations. A lot of emergencies, like dog bites, foreign body ingestion or infections are avoidable."

Staying on the Leash

In the TikTok video, Cruz says that he wouldn't let Charlie off the leash, however he explained that only applies when there's traffic nearby. If they're in a safe area with no cars around, such as the beach, then Charlie will be allowed off the leash.

Cruz continued: "I also mentioned in the video that I would never take him to a dog park, which sparked more controversy than I intended. Charlie gets plenty of socialization with my friends' dogs and in a safe, controlled environment.

"Charlie doesn't love other dogs as much as he loves people, and the dog park has never sparked much joy for him. I know that some pet parents will do things that I don't advise and that's ok. I want every pet parent to do the things that they believe bring their pet the most joy, but I also want their pets to stay out of the ER.

"My point is that there are plenty of ways to give your dog a complete and happy life, while following the advice offered in the video. The goal of the video is to spread awareness of potential downsides, with a sprinkle of humor."

Since being shared in January, the video has generated over 2.3 million views, and 198,000 likes.

With over 3,700 comments on the video, many dog owners have asked Cruz for his advice on alternatives to chew sticks if he won't let Charlie have them.

One comment reads: "I'm so glad I'm not the only one who won't take my dog to a dog park."

Another person wrote: "I will never allow them to call me hysterical ever again for taking such good care of my very tiny breed dog."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.