Owner Shows Difference in Labrador's Mood Before and After Beach Trip

A trip to the beach is the highlight of this Labrador's week, and his owner captured the stark difference in his energy levels before and after the visit.

During the 10-minute drive to the beach in Sydney, Australia, Archie can hardly contain his excitement in the back of the car, as he knows exactly where he's going. Whereas, the journey home is much quieter, as the worn-out dog can't help but fall asleep.

The hilarious video, which was captioned: "MOOD on the way to the beach VS on the way home," has generated 3 million views since it was shared on April 2.

Labradors love taking a dip in the water, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) writes that they were made for water. Their tail makes for a great rudder to steer them as they swim, and their thick, waterproof coat stops them from getting cold, even in icy waters.

Archie filmed before and after his beach visit. The exhausted Labrador could hardly keep his eyes open on the journey home. @archiethelabkelpie

As much as Labradors love the beach, there are also many safety points to keep in mind. The AKC encourages owners to provide plenty of fresh water to keep the dog hydrated and using a dog-friendly sunscreen to avoid burning their ears and nose.

Since Archie went viral on TikTok, his owner, Brooke Harding, explained that despite how regularly she takes him to their local beach, the excitement never wears off.

"As soon as he gets his bearings, he knows exactly where we're going and he gets very excited," Harding told Newsweek. "We usually take a ball launcher and he loves chasing that, but if we don't have a ball, he likes running away from the waves, too.

"We were only at the beach for 30 minutes that day, but Archie was exhausted after. The drive home is always a quiet and sandy trip, with the windows down to dry his fur off a little."

Harding added that when she gets Archie home after the beach, he has to get in the bath to clean off, which he always hates. Once he's clean, though, he gets to sleep "for hours" after expending so much energy on the beach.

After the video received such a huge reaction, Harding said it was "so nice to see" how much love and enjoyment people got from watching Archie.

With more than 677,000 likes and over 2,000 comments on the video already, there's no doubt people have loved seeing how much Archie enjoys his weekly trips to the beach.

One TikTok user commented on the video: "that nap is going to hit hard," and another person wrote: "contentment looks good on that beauty."

