Watch as Florida's Dog Surfing Competition Is 'Back by Popular Demand'

Dogs of all breeds and sizes are taking to the water in Florida in the hopes of being crowned the best canine surfer.

The annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing fundraising competition began in 2022, and it will be returning at the end of May for round two.

Last year's event saw 50 dogs compete in various categories, ranging from small dog, large dog and a tandem category where dogs surfed alongside their owners. The competitors are judged on their confidence on the water, how they tackle the waves and how long they can stay on the board.

The competition is hosted by Suzie Johnston and her partner Eric Cooley at Flagler Beach, Florida. As last year was the inaugural event, Johnston admits to feeling nervous that they wouldn't have any participants or that the waves would be too strong. However, the surfing went by without a hitch.

Aside from being a great family day out, the competition is also a way of raising money for charities that mean a lot to Johnston and Cooley. All the money raised goes to K9s for Warriors, Flagler Humane Society, and Saving Missing Animals Response Team (SMART).

Ahead of this year's event on May 20, Johnston told Newsweek about how well 2022's four-legged surfers did.

She said: "Last year, we had 20 dogs in the three different divisions of small dog, large dog and tandem. Then we had 30 contestants in the costume contest afterwards.

"We had all kinds of costumes, from cowboys, sharks, dog beer-delivery man and Hawaiian luau costumes. The costume competition was won by Tigger, the Labrador who was dressed as a cowboy," Johnston added.

"The large dog division was won by Lilly, a very talented golden Labrador, and the tandem race was won by Reece and his Chiweenie, a cross between a Chihuahua and a dachshund."

Johnston said that there are no restrictions regarding which breeds can enter, as she added the only thing that matters is that they like the water.

The first year's event was such a hit with locals that they were pleading with Johnston and Cooley to host another fundraiser in 2023. Some of last year's surfing dogs are returning for a second chance at glory.

"Everyone started asking us if we were hosting the event again in January," Johnston said.

"They have already been practicing surfing with their dogs and getting the costumes ready," she added. "We already have new and some returning dogs. It's a true family fun day at the beach, putting man's best friend in the spotlight."

Once the event's return in 2023 had been confirmed, Johnston shared the news on the Hang 8 Dog Surfing Facebook page, writing that it was "back by popular demand."

News of the competition's return was cheered by local dog owners, who are trying to fit in as much surfing practice as they can.

One person commented on the Facebook event: "Can't wait! Last year was so much fun," while another owner wrote: "Rey and Roxy are officially in training for the big day."

