Vet Warns Pet Owners To Never Feed Dogs Sausages From the BBQ—This Is Why

A vet has told Newsweek the biggest dangers our pets face during barbeque season, with hot coals and even sausages posing dangers for dogs.

As the sun shines and we spend more time socializing outdoors, veterinarian Dr. Joanna Woodnutt warned of the potential dangers that come with your summer cookout.

"Threats to pet safety are more prevalent as we approach summer and barbecue season," Woodnutt explained.

To keep your pets safe, Woodnutt and experts at pet travel exchange site TrustedHousesitters advised keeping five specific things out of reach.

A file photo of a dog near a barbecue filled with food. A vet has warned of the potential dangers your summer barbecue could pose for pets. Kerkez/Getty Images

Onions and Garlic

Onions, shallots and garlic all come from the Allium plant family and are extremely toxic to both cats and dogs.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and low appetite. Even just a small amount of onion or garlic can cause serious health problems.

There are plenty of foods that dogs cannot eat including chocolate, alcohol and even grapes. But it is also important to look out for hidden ingredients that could be toxic to your pet.

Sausages and burgers often contain traces of onions and garlic, so contrary to belief, you should prevent your pet from eating these too.

Corn on the Cob

While sweetcorn is safe for dogs to eat, the inner piece is not digestible, and because of the size and shape it can get lodged in your dog's stomach or intestine.

This can become fatal if left untreated and the cob has to be surgically removed.

Bones

Your dog may be super interested in the end of the drumstick, but it isn't a good idea to give them the bone.

Cooked bones can easily splinter and cause damage to the gut and mouth. They can also lodge in intensities and cause blockages requiring serious medical attention.

Skewer Sticks

Be wary of leaving any barbecued kebabs around too. While the contents may not harm them, the sticks can cause serious damage to their insides if swallowed.

Dogs are especially likely to swallow the whole thing, and both wooden and metal sticks can cause big problems for your pup.

Hot Coals

Hot barbeque coals can be dangerous as pets may not immediately understand they are hot. This is particularly important with low fire pits and fire bowls that larger dogs may run into, or barbecues that cats or dogs could climb into in search of a leftover treat.

"A lot of people think they're doing their dog a favor when they let them have barbecue food, but that's not always the case," said Woodnutt. "Barbecue food is often very fatty, and one of the worst cases of pancreatitis I've seen was in a dog that had been allowed to finish up some of the scraps from human food at a party. Thankfully, the dog survived, but it was touch-and-go for a while."

Barbecue dangers aren't the only things that could cause problems for your pet, either. With many of our daily habits shortening our dogs' lives without us realizing.

If you believe your pet has swallowed any toxic of dangerous items it is important to contact your vet immediately.