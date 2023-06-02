As pet parents we always try our best to ensure our fur babies have a happy, healthy life, providing them with the best quality food and all the love they deserve, but sometimes this may not be enough to give your dog the best possible life.

There are a few daily habits that can actually shorten your pup's life in the long run, and even the best pet parents may not be aware of these small lifestyle choices that could make a difference in the life of a dog.

Newsweek spoke to veterinarians to find out which of our daily habits may inadvertently be harming our pups, and below is a list of the five most common ones.

Stock image of a sad dog. Veterinarians have shared the five most common habits that can shorten your dog's life. Getty Images

Neglecting Their Dental Hygiene

While we all take for granted the importance of brushing our teeth to prevent cavities and other mouth diseases, many pet parents forget that their pups need the same care to remove food and bacteria from their teeth, which create conditions for gum irritation and periodontal disease.

Dr. Lauren Witter from Small Door Veterinary told Newsweek that dental disease is more than just bad breath, and that having excess bacteria in your pet's body can cause kidney and heart issues later in life. Moreover, if the bacteria go deep enough, dental abscesses can occur.

Over-Feeding Them

We all know that food is one of the easiest ways to get to your dog's heart, but just like people, overindulging them can cause several health issues in the long run, including obesity and diabetes among others. Research shared by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention found that 59 percent of dogs were classified as overweight or obese in 2022.

According to Witter, dog parents just have to be aware of how much extra love they are showing their pups with those treats and snacks.

"You should always ensure that your pet does not get more than 10 percent of their daily calories for treats. Extra calories can lead to weight gain, which can cause diseases like arthritis and pancreatitis. Instead of higher-calorie dog treats, try switching to some very low-calorie, healthy options such as blueberries, raspberries, or cucumber so you can maintain that bond, without the extra pounds."

It is also important to make sure that if you give your dog any human food at all, you first ensure that it is not toxic for pets before giving it to them because, according to Witter, seemingly innocent things like grapes, raisins, and onions that are great for human consumption are actually toxic to pets and could even be fatal.

Poor Nutrition

The type of food you feed your dog also impacts their health and well-being, and with the growing amount of pet food available out there, crazy trends, and confusing ingredients, it's increasingly hard to tell what's best for your pet.

Witter said: "Avoid grain-free and raw pet foods, which can lead to nutritional imbalances, diet-induced hyperthyroidism, and bacterial infections. Raw diets can also be dangerous for both owners and pets. They pose increased contamination risks from salmonella and other bacteria, so we do not recommend feeding them to your pets."

She also added that it's very important to make sure your pet is receiving enough protein from their food, and while vegan and vegetarian diets are not as dangerous for dogs, they may not provide enough protein.

"If you'd like to pursue a vegetarian diet for your dog, we recommend Royal Canin Vegetarian or Purina ProPlan HA Vegetarian," she said.

Skipping Preventive Care

All dogs are exposed to parasites such as heartworm, fleas, and ticks, which can carry pretty severe diseases like Lyme, Anaplasma, and Ehrlichia. That's why your vet will always recommend monthly treatments to prevent this from happening.

"Heartworm disease may seem rare but it is transmitted by mosquito bites which, as we all know, are very hard to prevent. Heartworm treatment is very taxing on the body and involves over a year of medication, in addition to 3 rounds of an injection of melarsomine to kill the adult heartworm.

"It is more effective to prevent the problems with oral or topical preventatives than to deal with dangerous and expensive therapies to treat the resulting diseases," Witter said.

She added that if your dog catches fleas, they won't just stay on them, they also spread around your house, and are really hard to get rid of. Flea infestations can be stressful and expensive and last for months if not handled correctly.

Not Providing Them With Enough Exercise

Generally, dogs should spend between 30 minutes and two hours being active every day in order to live a healthy life and prevent obesity, and many other health issues.

Moreover, regular exercise doesn't just prevent obesity, but it boosts the immune system, increases cardiac strength, and provides mental stimulation, in other words, it also helps keep them sane. Hiking with your dog is also a great way to strengthen your bond.

What Daily Habits Can Lengthen Your Dog's Life?

To keep your dog healthy and help them live a long, happy life, Dr. Sam Meisler, CEO and founder of PetWellClinic, told Newsweek that you should incorporate a regular exercise routine and playtime with other dogs for your dog.

He added: "I recommend feeding them an appropriate, daily amount of a healthy diet at regular intervals [that] will keep your pet at a weight designed for happiness and longevity."

Getting in the habit of taking your dog to a wellness veterinary clinic for regular preventive care also goes a long way to preventing disease and lengthening life, according to Meisler.