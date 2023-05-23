Dumped Family Dog Infested With Parasites and Fleas Gets New Lease of Life

It might be a slightly easier life for a stray dog in sunny and tropical Thailand than on the mean streets of New York, but these animals still need food, medical care and love.

One of these dogs is Jumbo, who was abandoned by his family in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was found, covered in fleas and parasites and with swollen ankles, by Niall Harbison, and brought back to his dog sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Jumbo suffers from chronic health issues that cause his back legs to swell up severely, making it hard to walk. However, Harbison, who is originally from Northern Ireland, told Newsweek: "He's a very independent dog, and he had been taking care of himself pretty well on the streets, but I knew that I needed to help him or he'd slowly become much worse."

Photos of Jumbo, a rescue dog who lives with Niall Harbison at his sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand. Harbison told Newsweek that Jumbo has some health problems that make his back legs swell up. Niall Harbison

Harbison shared a video on May 18 on his Instagram, and it has almost 20,000 likes. He explained that, before Jumbo was rescued, he used to frequent the local 7-Eleven store. The staff knew him and would let him hang out there for three to four hours a day, giving him treats.

Harbison's sanctuary is in the jungle, about 2 miles from Jumbo's "beloved 7eleven," and the dog goes on daily patrols trying to find the store "after a few health issues and a big scary vet visit."

"He gets treated like royalty at the 7-Eleven," said Harbison. "All the staff know him, and he walks in like he owns the place. He's very good at swindling treats out of staff members and tourists, and he could happily spend all day eating like that."

A very happy Jumbo can be seen in the video confidently walking down the aisles in the 7-Eleven and enjoying some treats on the sidewalk outside.

Despite loving the trip, Harbison describes him as a "very happy jungle dog!" He said: "There are so many sights and smells that are new to him and 10 other dogs to play with at any given time. He's a very special dog who loves having something to do, and the jungle provides that for him, but we'll probably go back to 7-Eleven when I think he needs a little pick-me-up!"

Harbison has over 454,000 followers on his Instagram page. He posts video updates of not only the 10 dogs at his sanctuary that are sick or vulnerable, but also the 800 canines that he provides daily food for. Harbison also provides funding to three other registered charities around Thailand. They sterilize street dogs to prevent more puppies in need of rescue, "and we're doing about 125 dogs per month," said Harbison.

"I started the sanctuary because it just seemed like someone had to," added Harbison, who has a background as a chef in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury yachts. "Every day, I was jogging or riding my moped around the island and I would come across so many dogs in distress, so many hungry and sick dogs, so many abandoned puppies.

"I didn't have a background in dog rescue, but I just had to do something," Harbison said. "It started really small, with just me buying dog food and delivering it on my moped to the dogs in my neighborhood, and posting videos on my personal social media. After about six months, it just started taking off, and people started asking if they could donate and it has just grown from there."

Unlike many of the dogs that Harbison helps, he will not be rehomed. "Jumbo will stay with me for the rest of his life," Harbison said. "He lives with me in my home, with my other dogs Snoop and Britney, and is very much part of the family now."

Viewers on Instagram loved Jumbo's day trip. "Legend. Still makes me laugh watching him walk down the hill trying to find 7/11," wrote one user.

"I remember Jumbo when I was in Koh Samui a 1,5 year ago, before you took care of him, it's such a good boi. I'm so happy every time I see you're posting videos with him, you're an incredible man helping those dogs," posted another.

