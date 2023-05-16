The "Telltale Signs" Your Dog Isn't Healthy, According to a Veterinarian

Checking your dog's health on a regular basis is vital for your pup.

The Royal Veterinary College at the University of London in the U.K. advises that all pets should get a full health check once a year, typically at the time of their annual vaccination.

Older pets, including dogs over 8 years old, should get a full health check every six months, as they can be prone to developing age-related health conditions, the college said.

"Early detection is key to preventing serious health conditions," says the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

Signs That Your Dog Is Ill

Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a network of dog daycare centers across the U.S. and Canada, told Newsweek there are "several telltale signs that your dog isn't feeling well." They include the following:

Tiredness and Body Weakness

Decreased energy levels—such as lethargy (tiredness) or malaise (body weakness or discomfort)—are a sign that your dog is unwell or may be unhealthy. Canines who seem less interested in social engagement with a pet parent or fur family are also signs of ill health, Joslin said.

The veterinarian added that "mental dullness, restlessness or agitation are also signs of ill health and should raise concerns."

Changes in Breathing or Gum Color

Dogs with changes in their normal breathing patterns—including a cough, excessive panting, labored breathing—or a change in their gum color to pale pink/white, blue, purple or bright red "require immediate veterinary attention," Joslin warned.

Weight Gain or Loss

Canines that present significant weight fluctuations without a change in diet or exercise may also be unwell.

"Some dogs may appear to have a potbelly but have significant muscle loss" and such dogs "need to be seen by a veterinarian," Joslin advised.

Weight loss—especially when accompanied by muscle atrophy (reduction in size)—is a sign of being unwell, the veterinarian said.

On the other hand, sudden weight gain without a change in caloric intake or changes in physical activity may also constitute signs of illness.

Reduced or Increased Appetite

Dogs exhibiting a decreased appetite and eating less than their normal amount—such as a reduced amount of consumption for more than two meals—may be unwell and should be checked out.

However, dogs that once had a moderate appetite and now "suddenly eat everything and anything in sight" may also be suffering from illness.

Vomiting or diarrhea are among the more obvious signs that "something is amiss" with your pup, the veterinarian noted.

Unusual Body Discharge or Smell

Dogs with any unusual discharge from their eyes, ears, nose, penis, vulva or anus should be checked by a veterinarian.

"Any foul odor from mouth, ears, genitalia or any body part should be addressed as well," Joslin advised.

Haircoat or Skin Changes

Dogs experiencing a change in their haircoat (such as hair loss, a thin or dull haircoat, greasy hair) or skin (such as flakes, lesions, excessive itching) are also "probably not in optimal health," Joslin said.

