Veterans Day Free Meals at Denny's, Applebee's, Olive Garden and More

Today (November 11) is Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served the U.S. in times of war and peace. To show their appreciation, restaurants across the country are offering free meals and drinks to veterans and service members throughout the day.

Newsweek has rounded up these freebies as well as published deals available all day. If you're unsure of what's open today, Newsweek has got you covered there too.

Free Meals for Veterans and Military on November 11, 2019

Starbucks: Veterans can get a Tall coffee for free when visiting their local coffee house.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' is offering veterans a free doughnut of their choice, and the first 50 veteran customers will also get a thank you card.

Denny's: All active, inactive and military personnel a can get a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Chili's: Get a free entree at any restaurant nationwide if you're a veteran or active military. Entrees at Chili's include burgers, ribs, steaks, fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, and more.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID can claim a free appetizer or dessert either in-restaurant or on To Go orders.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Active military and veterans can get a free entree worth up to $14.95 as well as a free Dr. Pepper.

Tim Horton's: Get a free small coffee with a valid military ID

Cumberland Farms: Get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size with valid ID.

Olive Garden: There is a Veterans Day special menu and veterans can pick out a free entree.

Chipotle: Chipotle is offering veterans, military personnel, and military spouses a buy one get one free entrée in-store.

Smoothie King: With a valid ID, military and veterans can get a free 20 ounce (oz.) smoothie of their choice.

Applebees: The restaurant has an exclusive menu for veterans and is offering a free entree, including a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger (6 oz.), Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp and more.

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses: At participating locations, veterans can get a free buffet or 50 percent off.

Sheetz: Get a six inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink, plus a free car wash, with military ID or proof of service.

Farmer Boys: Veterans can get a free cheeseburger with a valid ID.

7-Eleven: Today, veterans can get a free coffee or a Big Gulp at their local store.

White Castle: Free breakfast anyone? Veterans and active-duty military can get a breakfast combo free or a combo meal 1-6.

Hooters: Get a free entree from the Veterans Day menu with a valid ID.

Red Robin: Get a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries with proof of military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans and military personnel can get either one free double chocolate fudge Coke dessert or a pumpkin pie latte, served hot or iced.

Little Caesars Pizza: One free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo which includes a pizza and a drink is available for veterans between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse: Free between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.? Veterans and active-duty military get one free meal between these times.

California Pizza Kitchen: There is a special Veterans Day menu from which veterans and military can pick one free entree.

Cici's Pizza: Use this coupon to get a free pizza buffet. Valid ID will be required.

Macaroni Grill: Get one free meal of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti today with valid ID.

Golden Corral: Looking for somewhere to eat this evening? If you're a veteran or on active duty, you can get one free dinner between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Bob Evans: Military and veterans can get one free meal from a select menu.

Home Town Buffet and Old Country Buffet: Veterans can get one free buffet and a free non-bottled drink.

Mimi's Cafe: Choose from either one free breakfast, lunch or dinner from the select menu with the purchase of any drink.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active-duty military can get one free chili dog, small fries and a Pepsi.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free breakfast and coffee with valid military ID.