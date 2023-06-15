Vicious Pit Bull Attack Leaves Owner With Severed Arm: Officials

A man in Ohio had his arm severed in a savage attack by two large pit bulls, township officials have said.

The dog attack was reported in a 911 call by a woman at a home in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Township, just northeast of Cincinnati, at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The dog owner and a woman were taken to a West Chester Hospital following the attack, according to Fox19 Now.

West Chester Township spokesperson Barb Wilson told the network the dog owner "sustained severe arm injuries."

Stock image of a barking dog. An Ohio man was left with severe arm injuries in the dog attack. Getty

She added: "Two dogs were involved and two patients were transported to West Chester Hospital. The second patient, a female, sustained less severe injuries."

Butler County Sheriff's Office Captain Rich Bucheit and deputy dog warden Abigail Forker said the dogs were large pit bulls. Forker later confirmed that both dogs have been euthanized.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons said that nearly 27,000 people in the U.S. underwent reconstructive surgery as a result of being bitten by dogs in 2018.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog need medical attention.

In a 15-year period between 2005 and 2019, dogs killed 521 Americans, according to DogsBite.org, a website that tracks dog attacks.

It added: "Pit bulls contributed to 66 percent (346) of these deaths. Combined pit bulls and Rottweilers contributed to 76 percent of the total recorded deaths."

Bucheit told Fox19 Now: "Whatever transpired, one of [the dogs] got angry. The gentleman was bitten pretty severely. It's a tragic story.

"No matter what type of breed you own, you have to take caution. It doesn't matter if you raise it from a pup or mid-life. You have to take caution with them."

He added that charges would likely not be brought against the dogs' owner. The dogs, known as Pitter and Grayson, were sedated and taken to the county animal shelter, where they were euthanized.

According to the CDC, there are several things that a person should do if they are approached by an unfamiliar dog. These include:

Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say "no" or "go home" in a firm, deep voice and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

Newsweek has contacted the Butler County Sheriff's Office for comment via its Facebook page.