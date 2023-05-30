Sheriff's Video Shows Rescue of Bear Stuck in Car at Lake Tahoe

A police officer has been filmed saving a bear that got stuck inside a car at Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office arrived after a resident found the animal sitting on the back seats of the car on May 28.

A video posted by the sheriff's office shows an officer tying one end of rope to the car door before retreating into a wooded area. The officer then pulls on the rope, opening the car door from afar. The bear can then be seen escaping the vehicle and running away.

Bears in Tahoe are particularly active at this time of year, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A stock photo shows a black bear. Footage shared by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows a bear being freed from a car it had broken into. Mandy Fuller Photography/Getty

The office said this was "a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors."

Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada, has a concentration of around 300 black bears living in the area.

The bears typically emerge from their dens in spring but it is possible to see them all year round.

Footage of the car after the incident shows the bear did more than just sit in the passenger seat. Parts of the ceiling and the seats were torn apart by the intruder.

Bears are opportunistic hunters meaning they love scavenging and searching for an easy meal, even though they are skilled at killing prey. For this reason they occasionally enter populated areas. This bear likely entered the car in search of food.

The sheriff's office shared some advice on how to avoid bears.

"Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles. Avoid leaving food in cars. Don't leave garbage outside, and dispose of trash inside (not next to) bear-proof designated receptacles," the sheriff's office said.

The office also warned people not to feed bears. This can be particularly dangerous as bears that become "food conditioned" are typically a lot bolder in approaching people.

Usually, the animals are shy and will run from humans unless they are directly provoked or threatened. However, food-conditioned bears are less likely to be afraid, meaning they are more likely to attack a person.

The Lake Tahoe incident is not the first time a bear has entered somebody's car.

In April, a bear in Canada broke into a woman's car and drank 69 cans of Orange Crush.

Sharon Rosel spotted the bear at 3 a.m. on April 13.

"I looked out into the yard and saw a large male bear had broken into my car and was drinking soda that I had picked up for my food truck," Rosel told Newsweek at the time.

"I could see that the bear had smashed the window and as I watched him going in and out of the vehicle, I could see he was doing more and more damage," she said.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about bears? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.