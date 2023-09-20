Funny

Watch Hilarious Video of Cat in Sync With Human Siblings: 'Want a Treat'

They often say that imitation is the best form of flattery, which is why these siblings couldn't wait to copy their hilarious Maine Coon's behavior.

When mother of two, Ashley Hoffenberg, sees her cat, named Oreo, reaching out his front paws and moving them up and down, she isn't sure what he's gesturing, but she can't help but think it adorable.

Oreo's antics have even caught the attention of his human siblings, Lowry, 6, and Gage, 9, who decided to join in on the action, as they started "mimicking the cat."

Hoffenberg, from Atlanta, Georgia, told Newsweek: "This was the first time the kids sat with him to do this, and it was so adorable. I'm super happy that I was able to capture a core memory.

Ashley Hoffenberg's children copy Oreo's paw moves. The mother joked that she calls it "swimming" when Oreo does this with his paws. @_smashattackash_ / TikTok

"We're not sure what this behavior is. Some people say it's a begging behavior, but we've never given him a treat when he does it. He will hang off the stairs, furniture, anywhere he fits and do this. We call it swimming and think it's adorable."

As the kids sat with Oreo and copied his leg movements, Hoffenberg's daughter, Lowry, yelled that they "want a treat," much to her mom's amusement.

Cats may choose to communicate with their owners in a range of ways, including vocalizations, kneading or simply through their body language. The Humane Society suggests that owners will become accustomed to their cat's vocal cues, whether they hardly make a sound, or if they're rarely ever quiet.

Just like humans, body language can be very telling in cats, so owners should be aware of what their cat is trying to show through their ears, eyes, or tail. If a cat is feeling content, it will usually be lying down, pupils narrowed, tail kept still, putting ears forward, and often purring.

A nervous cat may keep its ears sideways, have dilated pupils, tuck the tail between its legs, and may look around the house for somewhere to hide in some instances.

Hoffenberg shared the clip of the children copying Oreo on her TikTok account (@_smashattackash_) on September 14, and it gained more than 3 million views in just a matter of days.

Speaking about the reaction she has received online, Hoffenberg told Newsweek that "the comments and likes have been insane," and completely unexpected.

The viral post has generated over 800,000 likes and 2,000 comments, with many TikTok users praising the bond between Oreo and his human siblings.

A comment by TikTok user @bethhfitzgeraldd reads: "Omg this is real life Cat in The Hat."

While @caseygrayelliott commented: "He loves his little humans. He's just one of the gang."

Another comment, from @strugglemagic, reads: "The cat is their sibling at this point, and nobody can tell me otherwise."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

