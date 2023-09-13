Unusual

Adorable Cat Looks Just Like Toothless From 'How to Train Your Dragon'

By
Unusual Cats Pets Animals TikTok

This adorable cat has earned a huge social media following for her striking resemblance to a character in the 2010 family favorite film, How to Train Your Dragon.

When Sarah Jenner started sharing videos of her cat, Bailey, on TikTok (@sarahlifestyleandfood), she was only expecting to share his adorable goofiness with her followers. But before long, Bailey had earned thousands of new fans due to her resemblance to Toothless the dragon.

Jenner, from Kent, U.K, told Newsweek that now she "can't unsee it" after it was pointed out to her by a TikTok follower.

"In the original video, she is getting ready to pounce on my hand, which is why her ears are flat and her eyes are wide. Hunting mode, activated," she said. "Bailey is super playful and extremely affectionate. If she was a dog, she'd be a Labrador. She just loves cuddles and being groomed."

toothless cat
(L-R)Image of @sarahlifestyleandfood's cat and one of Toothless from Dreamworks' "How To Train Your Dragon." Social media users were numerous to notice to their resemblance. dreamworks

Prior to pets becoming such an integral part of our lives, cats hunted for their food. While successful hunting was previously a way of staying alive, pet food company Purina suggests that for cats nowadays, it's more about having fun and entertaining themselves.

Cats are inherently bred with a desire to hunt for prey—whether it's a soft toy dragged along the floor or a bird it sees outside. For that reason, there are three different strategies they can employ: the ambush technique, stalking and pouncing or fishing in water.

As these are natural instincts for the cat, Purina says that owners should never reprimand them for behaving this way. If it becomes problematic, owners are encouraged to redirect the cat's hunting instincts to playtime instead. This will provide mental stimulation and satisfy their desire to stalk prey, even if it is with a squeaky toy instead of a live animal.

When the DreamWorks Animation movie was released in 2010, the gentle and endearing character of Toothless gained many fans around the world. But now, many years later, Bailey has now become the fan favorite since going viral on TikTok.

The video of the year-old cat preparing to pounce has been viewed more than 8.3 million times and received over 1.7 million likes. Jenner now refers to her as "our little Toothless."

"The reaction on social media has been crazy. The video in question jumped from 20,000 views to 8.2 million in three days. My account has now grown to from 22,000 followers to 31,000, which is insane," Jenner told Newsweek.

Among the 2,400 comments on the viral post already, user @jakewolf362 wrote: "Toothless was based off one of the creator's cats, they used a lot of the cat's movements for Toothless."

TikTok user @sofiaaac.x commented: "Ah I can't stop squealing, it's so cute."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC