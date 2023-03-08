Shocking Video Shows How Deadly Snake Flattens Itself to Sneak Into Home

If you are asking yourself whether a snake could fit through that gap, the answer is probably yes.

Footage shared by Melbourne, Australia-based snake catcher, Mark Pelley, also known as The Snake Hunter, shows how eastern brown snakes can contort their bodies to easily slide under closed doors.

"Eastern brown snakes—even a large one like this—have the ability to flatten themselves out and gradually squeeze under tiny gaps under doors," Pelley says in the video.

The clip, which was uploaded on March 2, has been viewed over 800,000 times on TikTok and over 3,500 times on Facebook.

"New fear unlocked, thanks," said one TikTok user. "Thanks now I won't sleep ever again," said another.

Pelley said that, in Australia, it was fairly common to find snakes sneaking into people's homes like this in the summer months. "Snakes are always going into people's houses in search of food, water, shelter," Pelley told Newsweek.

The snake in the video was about 5.5 feet long, which Pelley described as a "large one." According to the Australia Museum, the average size for an eastern brown snake is just under 5 feet.

Eastern brown snakes are considered to have the second-most toxic venom in the world and are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in Australia. Their bite contains a powerful neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the nerves of the victim's heart, lungs and diaphragm, causing them to suffocate.

The snakes are found across a wide range of habitats throughout eastern and southern Australia, including some of the most populated parts of the country. As a result, run-ins with these reptiles are not uncommon.

In response to the video, many users were joking about how they would kill any snake that snuck into their house like that. But Pelley said that this was not a good idea. "If you see a snake, do NOT attempt to harm it," he said.

Snakes usually only bite in defense, and eastern brown snakes are no exception. Despite their "aggressive" reputation, eastern brown snakes will usually choose to flee if they are disturbed and will only bite if they are provoked.

Killing snakes in Australia is illegal, not only because of the risks involved but also because of the important ecological role these animals play in their environment. "It is important to understand they have an important role in nature so don't harm them," Pelley said.

If you do see a snake in your house, the best thing you can do is to call your local snake catcher.