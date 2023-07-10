Video of Donald Trump Shaking Joe Rogan's Hand at UFC Fight Goes Viral

A video of former President Donald Trump shaking hands with podcaster Joe Rogan has gone viral after the pair met at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Trump was seated cageside at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of the fight night when he spotted Rogan, who has a popular podcast with The Joe Rogan Experience.

The meeting of Trump and Rogan seemed cordial, despite the podcaster calling out the former president in the past and making a number of pointed barbs during his many tirades across his podcasts.

The warm handshake and friendly exchange has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times on social media, after Steven Cheung shared it on Twitter.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (right) talks with UFC president Dana White during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Trump met several celebrities at the event on Saturday. Getty Images

Rogan has previously labeled Trump a "man baby," but when he was pointed out while being a commentator on the UFC event, the pair shared a 10-second handshake with Trump and Rogan looking happy and enthusiastic about their meeting.

Last year, Rogan revealed on the Lex Fridman podcast that he had turned down multiple opportunities to interview Trump in the past as he didn't want to give the former president a platform.

Rogan said: "I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form."

"I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Rogan added later in the same podcast that Trump is, "such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself."

Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas. Rogan shared a handshake with Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Getty Images

During the Las Vegas event, Trump was also spotted speaking with Australian actor and director Mel Gibson, TV presenter Guy Fieri and Republican campaign strategist Roger Stone.

In a tweet shared by Stone on Saturday, Trump could be seen speaking with the Republican and the film director.

The tweet was captioned: "Shooting the **** with @realdonaldtrump and #MelGibson at the UFC fight in Vegas."

Since the tweet was shared, it has been viewed more than 484,700 times and has received around 17,000 likes.

A video of Gibson appearing to salute Trump at the star-studded UFC 264 fight in 2021 went viral on social media.

Gibson is widely known for his controversial stances and outspokenness and described himself as "politically incorrect" during a December 2020 interview on the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle.

Stone, who worked on Trump's previous campaign, was pardoned by the former president after he was sentenced to prison in relation to an investigation into meddling in the 2016 election.

